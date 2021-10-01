Konami apologizes for issues at launch of eFootball 2022

Konami’s eFootball 2022 was released on Sept. 30, but its launch wasn’t exactly the best.

The free-to-play successor to Pro Evolution Soccer received its preliminary version on Steam. But players have been heavily criticizing the title to the point of making it the lowest-rated game on Steam of all time, according to steam250’s “Hall of Shame,” a site that aggregates all the user reviews on Steam.

In fact, many problems are affecting eFootball and Konami officially apologized earlier today.

Konami acknowledged the problems pointed out by players. “We have received lots of feedback and requests regarding game balance that includes pass speed and defence operation,” Konami said. “We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cutscenes, facial expressions, movements of players and the behaviour of the ball.”

Konami also wants to assure the players that the game will be “improved and new content will be added continuously,” adding that “an update is planned for this month.”

“We will do our utmost to satisfy as many users as possible, and we look forward to your continued support of eFootball 2022,” Konami said.

EFootball is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile devices with a variety of microtransactions on each platform.