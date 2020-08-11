Kilo Bolt-Action is the first marksman rifle coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision is bringing a new class of weapons to Call of Duty: Mobile. The Kilo Bolt-Action will be the first marksman rifle in the game, the company announced today.

The Kilo Bolt-Action is effective in medium-range and can one-shot enemies. Its higher mobility, fire rate, and quick reload time makes the rifle better than snipers for players who like to dive into the battlefield.

Here are the stats for the weapon without any attachments:

Damage: 81

Fire Rate: 28

Accuracy: 70

Mobility: 49

Range: 86

Controls: 70

Players will be able to make a lot of changes to the weapon in the upcoming Gunsmith feature, though. The gun can be fitted with a muzzle, barrel, optic, stock, underbarrel, ammunition, rear grip, and laser. This will allow players to customize the gun according to their playstyle.

The new weapon will be dropping in season nine along with a bunch of new features. This includes some big changes to the battle royale mode, 10-versus-10 modes, Shipment 1944 map, and more.

Season nine has been delayed a bit and will drop later this week.