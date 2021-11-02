Immortals to move HQ to Michigan, host collegiate Wild Rift event, and sign women’s VALORANT team

Immortals plans to move its headquarters to the Great Lakes Region as part of a “strategic repositioning and expansion,” the organization announced today. This will include a new HQ based in Detroit, as well as plans to host several forthcoming events in the GLR region.

One of these planned events is the Immortals x Wild Rift “Immortals Invasion” Takeover, which will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan (home to the University of Michigan) from Nov. 1 to 4. Immortals also announced its plans to return to Ann Arbor two weeks later for the University of Michigan Esports LAN Event, where players can win prizes and merch for competing across 10 different titles. Ann Arbor is already home to one of the biggest SSBM events each year, The Big House.

We are relocating our HQ to the Great Lakes Region!



Read about how we're bringing collegiate events, a women's VALORANT roster, and more to the area.

🗒️ https://t.co/Wam3xMY3Me — Immortals (@Immortals) November 2, 2021

In addition to moving the company’s headquarters and hosting events geared toward the Midwest collegiate audience, the Immortals organization announced that it will sign a women’s VALORANT team that will be based out of the new Great Lakes Region headquarters. Several NA organizations have recently expanded into women’s VALORANT, including TSM, XSET, and Version1. And now, Immortals seeks to join the group.

Immortals clarified that its League of Legends roster in the LCS will continue to compete out of Los Angeles. That team is the flagship roster of the Immortals organization at this time. Immortals has stepped back from competing or operating teams in CS:GO, Dota 2, R6 Siege, and the Call of Duty League over the past few years. It owns the Los Angeles Valiant franchise in the Overwatch League, but that team finished dead last with a winless record this past season. Immortals also participates in Wild Rift and men’s VALORANT.