The iconic Halo pistol and battle rifle are now available in Destiny 2 for Bungie’s 30th anniversary

The best pistol ever is now in Destiny 2.

Bungie’s 30th anniversary event is going live today in Destiny 2, featuring a new dungeon, a free-to-play activity, the return of Gjallarhorn, and much more.

Both owners of the 30th Anniversary Pack and free-to-play players will also be able to get their hands on several Halo-themed items “inspired by the past” of the developers at Bungie, including the game’s iconic pistol and battle rifle.

The Forerunner Exotic Sidearm is a Destiny-themed take on the iconic Magnum pistol from Halo: Combat Evolved. Both the weapon itself and its catalyst are available for all players via completing the Dares of Eternity matchmade six-player offensive activity.

Image via Bungie

Several other legendary Halo weapons have been recreated as legendary-tier weapons in Destiny 2:

The BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle – battle rifle

The Half-Truths Legendary Sword – energy sword

The Wastelander M5 Legendary Shotgun – shotgun

The Retraced Path Legendary Trace Rifle

The Pardon our Dust Legendary Grenade Launcher

Image via Bungie

In addition to these weapons, owners of the 30th Anniversary Pack can compete in the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon, earn Gjallarhorn and its catalyst/ornament, and build on their Halo theme with the Inspired Eidolon Exotic Sparrow, which is inspired by the Ghost vehicle.