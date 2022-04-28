How to watch the Wild Rift North America (WNS) Championship Season one

Two teams will move on to represent NA at Icons.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) Championship Season one will take place from April 29 to May 1. Eight teams from the region will be competing in Wild Rift esports’ first LAN event in North America from the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The WNS is the top-level competitive for Wild Rift in North America. Currently, in its first season, the tournament featured three open-for-all circuits and an LCQ to determine the eight teams in the WNS Championship.

The winner of the WNS Championship will advance to the group stage of the Global Championship Icons while the runners-up will make it to the play-ins. Icons 2022 is the first world championship for Wild Rift and will take place in Madrid from June 14 to July 9.

Here is everything you need to know about the WNS Championship.

Format

Riot hasn’t announced the format for the WNS Championship yet. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Teams

The eight teams in the championship are as follows.

Immortals

Sentinel

Tribe Gaming

Cloud9

SuzakuGG

SAINT

No More Ego

Ailish

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the Wild Rift esports Twitch channel. It will begin at noon CT on each day.