How to watch the PMPL MY/SG season 4: Format, teams, and more

A prize pool of $150,000 and slots to the SEA Championship and PMGC 2021 are up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore (MY/SG) is here with a prize pool of $150,000. Twenty teams from the two countries will be locking horns from Aug. 24 to Sept. 26 to decide the champions.

There’s a lot at stake in the event. Besides the prize pool, teams are vying for a slot at the SEA Championship where four slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are up for grabs. The points of the fourth season will also be used to decide the region’s representative at the PMGC.

Here is everything you need to know about PMPL MY/SG season four.

Format

The competition has been split into the league stage and the country finals.

The league will happen across three weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. The 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each.

From here, the top 16 teams will advance to the country finals from Sept. 24 to 26.

Teams and Groups

Group A

EVOS VIP

4Rivals

Axis REDONE

Team Bosskurr

Group B

WULF AROV

Team Secret

YSX Esports

Farang Lejund

Group C

RSG

Al-Ikhlas R2K

SEM9.GANK

NSP ASTRA

Group D

Anti Circle

Homebois

Team Whales

TABAH NSEA

Group E

GeekFam

SMG

Yoodo Alliance

VXM FANX

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and PUBG Mobile Esports Malaysia Facebook channel. It will begin at 4:30am CT.