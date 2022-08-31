Ludwig this week announced that he is hosting the “biggest Smash invitational of all time.” And while the promise is a lofty one, he has already announced a plethora of names to back up his claim.

With an abundance of the best players in both Melee and Ultimate, Ludwig’s event will have two separate 32-player brackets, each with $30,002 prize pools. Among the Smash pros teased in a video posted by Ludwig yesterday evening were Hungrybox, Leffen, Mang0, Kola, Light, and Tweek.

THE BIGGEST SMASH INVITATIONAL OF ALL TIME



32 MELEE PLAYERS

32 ULTIMATE PLAYERS

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIERS ON FRI



OCTOBER 21-23 ON MY CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/Dt6mRkQVsZ — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) August 30, 2022

While 24 players in each bracket will be direct invites, eight players will get a chance to earn their way into the contest through a Last Chance Qualifier event. The Last Chance Qualifier will be capped at 64 players for each of the two games, Melee and Ultimate, and the top eight for each bracket will advance. There is a registration fee for the qualifier, which will be $40.

When is the Ludwig Smash Invitational?

The Ludwig Smash Invitational will take place from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The entire event will be streamed on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel, and it will take place in Las Vegas. There is currently no listed Twitch stream for the event available. There are no spectator passes for the event, according to a post by Ludwig’s roommate Aiden “Calvin” McCaig.

Ludwig’s team has not yet announced an official schedule for the event. They also have not yet announced a format for the tournaments outside of establishing the number of participants that will be involved. This article will be updated as Ludwig unveils more information on the Ludwig Smash Invitational.