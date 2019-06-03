How to watch the ECS season 7 finals

Eight CS:GO teams will play for $500,000 at the ECS season seven finals, which starts on Thursday, June 6.



All of the teams in attendance are either European or North American. This will be the first non-BLAST event for Astralis after they won the IEM Katowice Major in February. The Danes need to perform well in order to keep their title of best team in the world. MIBR, Vitality, and NiP are among the other favorites that will be vying for the crown.



Here’s everything you need to know about the ECS season seven finals.



Stream



The ECS season seven finals will be broadcast on FACEIT’s Twitch channel. There will not be any simultaneous matches.



Format



The tournament will last four days, with the grand finals set to be played on June 9. Eight teams will fight for their share of the $500,000 prize pool. A breakdown of the prize money hasn’t been announced yet.



The teams were split into two groups, which features a double-elimination GSL format. The opening matches will be played as a best-of-one game, but the rest of the competition is best-of-three series. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which is played in a single-elimination format.



Teams



Group A:



Astralis: Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander Ninjas in Pyjamas: Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Dennis Edman

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Dennis Edman NRG: Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Damian “daps” Steele

Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Damian “daps” Steele FURIA: Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda

Group B:



MIBR: Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Marcelo “coldzera” David, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, and João “felps” Vasconcellos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Marcelo “coldzera” David, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, and João “felps” Vasconcellos Vitality: Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin North: Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen compLexity: Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan, Rory “dephh” Jackson, Ricardo “Rickeh” Mulholland, Hunter “SicK” Mims, and Owen “oBo” Schlatter

Schedule



The ECS season seven finals will begin at 4am CT on Thursday.



Thursday, June 6



4am CT: Astralis vs. FURIA

5:30am CT: NiP vs. NRG

7am CT: Vitality vs. coL

8:30am CT: MIBR vs. North

10am CT: Group A winners match

1pm CT: Group B winners match

Friday, June 7

4am CT: Group A elimination match

7am CT: Group B elimination match

10am CT: Group A decider match

1pm CT: Group B decider match

Saturday, June 8



7am CT: First semifinal

10am CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, June 9



10am CT: Grand finals

Key storylines



The spotlight will obviously be on Astralis this weekend. The Danes will have to prove that they’re still the best team in the world after Team Liquid won two major tournaments: IEM Sydney in May and DreamHack Masters Dallas last weekend.



Vitality surprisingly beat ENCE and Liquid to win cs_summit four two weeks ago. But the French team couldn’t carry their momentum into Dallas, where they fell in the quarterfinals against FURIA.



MIBR are still trying to repeat their best performance this year at the IEM Katowice Major. FalleN and crew haven’t won a major tournament since the ESL Pro League season six finals during their SK Gaming days in December 2017.



FURIA played well at DreamHack Masters Dallas, reaching the playoffs of a big tournament for the first time. The Brazilians lost to Liquid in the semifinals and were the biggest sensation for the casters and analysts.



NRG, NiP, and North will try to break into the top five ranks, but they have yet to reach the grand finals of a big event this year.



CompLexity will play their first event with oBo. The 15 year-old just signed with the organization and will replace stanislaw on the lineup. It’s unknown who will be the in-game leader for compLexity at ECS season seven finals.