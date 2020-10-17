How to watch the CODM World Championship Western Europe regional playoffs

The winner will make it to the World Championship finals.

The regional playoffs for the Western Europe region in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 will take place on Oct. 7 and 8.

Eight teams have made it to the regional playoffs after making it through three stages of qualifiers. The teams will be playing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and a slot at the 2020 CODM World Championship Finals. Activision plans to hold this as a LAN event later this year, although no details have been revealed yet.

Here is everything you need to know about the CODM World Championship Western Europe regional playoffs.

Format

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The losers of the winner’s bracket will still have a chance to make it to the finals through the elimination bracket.

If the team from the elimination bracket wins the finals, another match will be played to decide the champions.

Each match will be the best-of-five rounds. Each round has five games played in three different modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination. Here is the flow of games and maps:

Game one Game two Game three Game four Game five Round Hardpoint Search and Destroy Domination Hardpoint Search and Destroy One Standoff Meltdown Firing Range Crash Crossfire Two Crash Standoff Meltdown Summit Firing Range Three Summit Firing Range Standoff Crossfire Meltdown

The format of rounds one and two will be followed in the fourth and fifth rounds as well.

Teams

The eight teams in the regional playoffs are as follows, according to Liquipedia.

Hammers Esports

KingsClan

Team Singularity

QLASH Spain

Cold Esports

Grizzly Gaming

U4X Esports

French Infinity

Prize pool

The $50,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

First place: $15,000 and a slot at the World Championship Finals

Second place: $10,000

Third place: $8,000

Fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to sixth place: $3,500

Seventh to eighth place: $2,500

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on Call of Duty: Mobile’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The playoffs will begin at 7am CT.