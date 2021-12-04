How to watch the CoD: Mobile World Championship Western Finals 2021

The Western Finals of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 will take place on Dec. 4 and 5. Twelve teams from Europe, North America, and South America will be competing to become the champions.

The CoD: Mobile World Championship was initially supposed to be an offline affair with 16 teams from around the world competing. Due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was changed to an online event and split into the East and West. The Eastern finals, on the other hand, will happen on Dec. 11 and 12.

Here is everything you need to know about the Western Finals of the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021.

Format

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six teams each. They will compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

The four remaining teams will battle in a double-elimination bracket to crown the Western champions.

All matches will be the best of five.

Teams

Nova Esports

Tribe Gaming

Zygnus Esports

SKADE

FullHouse Gaming

GODSENT

ARP Gaming

NYSL Mayhem

Xplicit

Team Anarchy

STMN Esports

Asylium

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Call of Duty: Mobile Esports YouTube channel in Spanish, English, and Portuguese. It will begin at 9am CT.