How to watch the CoD: Mobile Masters China season two finals

The grand finals for the Call of Duty: Mobile Masters China season two will take place on Oct. 16. Qing Jiu Club (Q9) and FunPlus Phoenix will be locking horns for one spot to the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals.

Q9 has had a fantastic season so far. They finished at the top of the table in the group stage with just two losses and 44 points, while FPX placed fourth. This won’t be the first encounter between the two Chinese teams in the playoffs either, as they had competed in the winners’ bracket semifinals earlier. Q9 won this bout 4-1 and will be looking to repeat that in the finals.

The teams will play a best-of-seven series to decide the winner. It will happen at the Beijing University Gymnasium from 4am CT onwards. You can tune in to the competition live on Douyu and Huya.

Besides the world championship spot, the winner will also walk away with 1.2 million Chinese Yuan (about $186,000). The runners-up will get 600,000 Chinese Yuan (about $93,228)

The CoD: Mobile Masters is the premier esports competition for the shooter game in China. The second season began on Aug. 31 with 14 teams participating. Its total prize pool is 3 million Chinese Yuan (about $465,000).