Fans can be excited to receive news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest update in October.

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons-centric Nintendo Direct is coming in October.

During its latest Direct, Nintendo confirmed the rumored Brewster update. Players can look forward to a new update, completed with the long-awaited return of everyone’s feathered fellow, Brewster.

Brewster was rumored to return to the Animal Crossing series in New Horizons for weeks after an alleged leak from known Nintendo leaker Samus Hunter, who shared insider information. In that leak, Hunter claimed that both Brewster and The Roost café would return to Animal Crossing no later than November than this year. These leaks were later confirmed to be true in the latest Nintendo Direct.

How to watch the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct

During the Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing: New Horizons received a glimpse of what’s to come in the new update. This brief teaser confirmed the return of Brewster in the form of a sign with an image of the fan-favorite bar owner.

To go with that teaser, Nintendo announced that a New Horizons-centered Direct will air in October, but no specific date and time has been confirmed yet.

Once Nintendo announces the details of the Direct, fans will be able to watch the Direct on Nintendo’s official YouTube Channel, official Twitch channel, and its website.