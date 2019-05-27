How to watch DreamHack Masters Dallas

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play for $250,000 at DreamHack Masters Dallas, which starts on Tuesday, May 28.



Although Astralis and Natus Vincere aren’t attending this event, there will still be a lot of talent competing at Dallas. Team Liquid, ENCE, Fnatic, FaZe, and other great teams will play at the first DreamHack Masters event of 2019.



Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Dallas.



Stream



DreamHackCS – Twitch Welcome to DreamHackCS’s channel on Twitch. Watch them stream Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and other content live and join the community!

DreamHack Masters Dallas will be broadcast on DreamHack’s two CS:GO Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches until the quarterfinals. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast or the second channel.



Format



The competition will last six days, with the grand finals set to be played on June 2. Sixteen teams will fight for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and the champion gains one point for the Intel Grand Slam. The team that wins four out of 10 big events run by ESL, IEM, or DreamHack this year will complete the Intel Grand Slam and win $1 million. Liquid and Astralis have one point each. The Danes were the first team to win it last year.



The teams were split into two groups, which features a double-elimination GSL format. The first matches will be played as a best-of-one, but the rest of the competition is best-of-three series. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners will automatically advance to the semifinals, while second and third-place teams will play in the quarterfinals.



A breakdown of the prize money hasn’t been announced yet.



Teams



Group A:



Team Liquid: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella Ninjas in Pyjamas: Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Dennis Edman

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Dennis Edman Vitality: Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin FaZe Clan: Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, and Filip “NEO” Kubski

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, and Filip “NEO” Kubski North: Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen Windigo Gaming: Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov, Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov, and Buğra “Calyx” Arkın

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov, Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov, and Buğra “Calyx” Arkın TYLOO: Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Kevin “xccurate” Susanto, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng

Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Kevin “xccurate” Susanto, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng Lucid Dream: Jirayu “wannafly” Meesuk, Thotsaphon “cbbk” Suphatthanaphalaphon, Kititkawin “PTC” Rattanasukol, Kritthee “Geniuss” Sawatmuang, and Phoomphat “qqGod” Phojjanart

Group B:



ENCE: Aleksi “allu” Jalli, Jere “sergej” Jalo, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Jani “Aerial” Jussila, and Sami “xSeveN” Laasanen

Aleksi “allu” Jalli, Jere “sergej” Jalo, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Jani “Aerial” Jussila, and Sami “xSeveN” Laasanen Fnatic: Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Richard “Xizt” Landström, Simon “twist” Eliasson, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Richard “Xizt” Landström, Simon “twist” Eliasson, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin Renegades: Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Aaron “AZR” Ward, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai

Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Aaron “AZR” Ward, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai NRG: Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Damian “daps” Steele

Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Damian “daps” Steele G2: Richard “shox” Papillon, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug

Richard “shox” Papillon, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug FURIA: Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda Cloud9: Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Maikil “Golden” Selim, René “cajunb” Borg, Will “RUSH” Wierzba, and Daniel “vice” Kim

Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Maikil “Golden” Selim, René “cajunb” Borg, Will “RUSH” Wierzba, and Daniel “vice” Kim Isurus Gaming: Nicolás “Noktse” Dávila, Gabriel “1962” Sinopoli, Roberto “reversive” Themtham, Ignacio “meyern” Meyer, and Maximiliano “max” Gonzalez

Schedule



DreamHack Masters Dallas will begin at 12pm CT on Tuesday.



Tuesday, May 28



12pm CT: Liquid vs. Lucid Dream

12pm CT: Vitality vs. North

1:20pm CT: FaZe vs. Windigo

1:20pm CT: NiP vs. TYLOO

2:40pm CT: ENCE vs. Isurus

2:40pm CT: Renegades vs. G2

4pm CT: NRG vs. FURIA

4pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9

5:20pm CT: Group A upper bracket first semifinal

5:20pm CT: Group A lower bracket first match round one

9pm CT: Group A upper bracket second semifinal

9pm CT: Group A lower bracket second match round one

Wednesday, May 29



12pm CT: Group B lower bracket first match round one

12pm CT: Group B lower bracket second match round one

3:40pm CT: Group B upper bracket first semifinal

3:40pm CT: Group A lower bracket first semifinal

7:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket second semifinal

7:20pm CT: Group A lower bracket second semifinal

Thursday, May 30



12pm CT: Group B lower bracket first semifinal

12pm CT: Group B lower bracket second semifinal

3:40pm CT: Group A upper bracket final

3:40pm CT: Group A lower bracket final

7:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

7:20pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

Friday, May 31



2pm CT: First quarterfinal

5:50pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, June 1



2pm CT: First semifinal

5:50pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, June 2



1pm CT: Grand finals

Key storylines



Team Liquid and ENCE will try to bounce back at DreamHack Masters Dallas after losing to Vitality at cs_summit four. The North Americans have a chance to pass Astralis on their quest for the Intel Grand Slam.



Fnatic, Vitality, NiP, NRG, and FaZe need to show more potential if they want to become a top five team in the world. Fnatic came in second place at IEM Sydney at the beginning of May and FaZe added NEO as their new captain a week ago.

Renegades won’t be playing with Owen “smooya” Butterfield anymore since Gratisfaction finally has his new visa and will rejoin the Aussies.



As for Furia, North, G2, and Windigo, they still need to break through the tier two ranks. G2 and North did a great job recently by qualifying for the ESL Pro League season nine finals.

