How to watch DreamHack Masters Dallas

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play for $250,000 at DreamHack Masters Dallas, which starts on Tuesday, May 28.
Although Astralis and Natus Vincere aren’t attending this event, there will still be a lot of talent competing at Dallas. Team Liquid, ENCE, Fnatic, FaZe, and other great teams will play at the first DreamHack Masters event of 2019.
Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Dallas.
Stream
DreamHack Masters Dallas will be broadcast on DreamHack’s two CS:GO Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches until the quarterfinals. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast or the second channel.
Format
The competition will last six days, with the grand finals set to be played on June 2. Sixteen teams will fight for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and the champion gains one point for the Intel Grand Slam. The team that wins four out of 10 big events run by ESL, IEM, or DreamHack this year will complete the Intel Grand Slam and win $1 million. Liquid and Astralis have one point each. The Danes were the first team to win it last year.
The teams were split into two groups, which features a double-elimination GSL format. The first matches will be played as a best-of-one, but the rest of the competition is best-of-three series. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners will automatically advance to the semifinals, while second and third-place teams will play in the quarterfinals.
A breakdown of the prize money hasn’t been announced yet.
Teams
Group A:
- Team Liquid: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella
- Ninjas in Pyjamas: Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Dennis Edman
- Vitality: Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin
- FaZe Clan: Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, and Filip “NEO” Kubski
- North: Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen
- Windigo Gaming: Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov, Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov, and Buğra “Calyx” Arkın
- TYLOO: Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Kevin “xccurate” Susanto, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng
- Lucid Dream: Jirayu “wannafly” Meesuk, Thotsaphon “cbbk” Suphatthanaphalaphon, Kititkawin “PTC” Rattanasukol, Kritthee “Geniuss” Sawatmuang, and Phoomphat “qqGod” Phojjanart
Group B:
- ENCE: Aleksi “allu” Jalli, Jere “sergej” Jalo, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Jani “Aerial” Jussila, and Sami “xSeveN” Laasanen
- Fnatic: Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Richard “Xizt” Landström, Simon “twist” Eliasson, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
- Renegades: Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Aaron “AZR” Ward, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai
- NRG: Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Damian “daps” Steele
- G2: Richard “shox” Papillon, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug
- FURIA: Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda
- Cloud9: Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Maikil “Golden” Selim, René “cajunb” Borg, Will “RUSH” Wierzba, and Daniel “vice” Kim
- Isurus Gaming: Nicolás “Noktse” Dávila, Gabriel “1962” Sinopoli, Roberto “reversive” Themtham, Ignacio “meyern” Meyer, and Maximiliano “max” Gonzalez
Schedule
DreamHack Masters Dallas will begin at 12pm CT on Tuesday.
Tuesday, May 28
- 12pm CT: Liquid vs. Lucid Dream
- 12pm CT: Vitality vs. North
- 1:20pm CT: FaZe vs. Windigo
- 1:20pm CT: NiP vs. TYLOO
- 2:40pm CT: ENCE vs. Isurus
- 2:40pm CT: Renegades vs. G2
- 4pm CT: NRG vs. FURIA
- 4pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9
- 5:20pm CT: Group A upper bracket first semifinal
- 5:20pm CT: Group A lower bracket first match round one
- 9pm CT: Group A upper bracket second semifinal
- 9pm CT: Group A lower bracket second match round one
Wednesday, May 29
- 12pm CT: Group B lower bracket first match round one
- 12pm CT: Group B lower bracket second match round one
- 3:40pm CT: Group B upper bracket first semifinal
- 3:40pm CT: Group A lower bracket first semifinal
- 7:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket second semifinal
- 7:20pm CT: Group A lower bracket second semifinal
Thursday, May 30
- 12pm CT: Group B lower bracket first semifinal
- 12pm CT: Group B lower bracket second semifinal
- 3:40pm CT: Group A upper bracket final
- 3:40pm CT: Group A lower bracket final
- 7:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket final
- 7:20pm CT: Group B lower bracket final
Friday, May 31
- 2pm CT: First quarterfinal
- 5:50pm CT: Second quarterfinal
Saturday, June 1
- 2pm CT: First semifinal
- 5:50pm CT: Second semifinal
Sunday, June 2
- 1pm CT: Grand finals
Key storylines
Team Liquid and ENCE will try to bounce back at DreamHack Masters Dallas after losing to Vitality at cs_summit four. The North Americans have a chance to pass Astralis on their quest for the Intel Grand Slam.
Fnatic, Vitality, NiP, NRG, and FaZe need to show more potential if they want to become a top five team in the world. Fnatic came in second place at IEM Sydney at the beginning of May and FaZe added NEO as their new captain a week ago.
Renegades won’t be playing with Owen “smooya” Butterfield anymore since Gratisfaction finally has his new visa and will rejoin the Aussies.
As for Furia, North, G2, and Windigo, they still need to break through the tier two ranks. G2 and North did a great job recently by qualifying for the ESL Pro League season nine finals.