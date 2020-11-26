How to unlock the .50 GS handgun in Call of Duty: Mobile

The weapon can be unlocked by everyone for free.

The “most powerful” handgun in Call of Duty: Mobile, the .50 GS, has dropped into the game. It can be unlocked by everyone by completing missions in the “Small Arms” seasonal event.

The event will last until the current season ends on Dec. 17 (UTC). Aside from the .50 GS, players can also unlock an avatar, skins, a calling card, and a lot of battle pass XP throughout the event.

Here are the base stats for the .50 GS handgun in CoD: Mobile. These can be slightly altered by attachments:

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock the .50 GS in Call of Duty: Mobile?

The “Small Arms” challenge has eight stages, each with different missions and rewards. The .50 GS is unlocked after completing the seventh stage.

Here are the stages and rewards that will be given out after completing them.

Stage one

Mission: Kill five enemies with melee attacks.

Award: 200 Credits and 1,000 battle pass XP.

Stage two

Mission: Kill 10 enemies with pistols in multiplayer matches.

Award: Knife with Alarm camo and 2,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage three

Mission: Kill 10 enemies with Quick Fix perk equipped.

Award: J358 with Alarm camo and 2,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage four

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with the J358 in multiplayer matches equipped with any laser.

Award: 15 weapon XP cards and 3,000 battle pass XP.

Stage five

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with J358 in multiplayer matches equipped with any three attachments.

Award: Dark Nikto avatar and 4,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage six

Mission: Earn the “Back Stabber” medal three times.

Award: LK24 with Alarm camo and 4,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage seven

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with headshots using any pistol.

Award: .50 GS and 5,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage eight

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with .50 GS in multiplayer matches equipped with any two attachments.

Award: Double Tap calling card and 6,000 battle pass XP.