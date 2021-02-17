How to get the GKS – Kitsune in Call of Duty: Mobile

Get it for free through the Run and Gun seasonal challenge.

The GKS submachine gun with the gorgeous Kitsune camo has arrived in Call of Duty: Mobile. Players can get the weapon for free through the Run and Gun seasonal challenge.

The Run and Gun is a six-part challenge. The GKS - Kitsune can be unlocked in the last stage of the challenge. To get there, though, players must advance through the five previous stages. Each stage gives players a unique mission to complete.

How to get the GKS - Kitsune in CoD: Mobile

The GKS with the Kitsune camo is available at stage six of the Run and Gun seasonal challenge. Here are the tasks you must complete to get the weapon.

Stage one

Mission: Kill five enemies in a battle royale match with SMGs.

Reward: Medic - Warp and 1,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage two

Mission: Kill 20 enemies in multiplayer matches with any SMG equipped with a camo from the Sand series.

Reward: .50 GS - Warp and 2,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage three

Mission: Win three multiplayer matches with any SMG equipped with a charm and two stickers.

Reward: Backpack one - Cosmic Wave and 3,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage four

Mission: Fit any MSMC with recommended equipment (system recommendation one, stability, and endurance).

Reward: 15 weapon XP cards and 4,000 battle pass XP.

Stage five

Mission: Win five multiplayer matches with any SMG equipped with the Toughness, Hardline, and Lightweight perk.

Reward: KN-44 with Warp camo and 5,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage six

Mission: Equip any SMG, play a battle royale match with friends, and win a BR match.

Reward: GKS - Kitsune and 6,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

The seasonal event will last until the end of Call of Duty: Mobile’s season one, which is scheduled to conclude on March 9 at 6pm CT.