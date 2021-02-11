How to get the Gas Grenade in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest tactical equipment is here. The Gas Grenade can be unlocked by all players for free through the Deadly Mist seasonal event.

The Gas Grenade detonates on collision with a surface and releases tear gas. This causes deceleration, blurred vision, and coughing to any enemy caught in its radius.

How to get the Gas Grenade in CoD: Mobile?

Players can get the tactical equipment through the Deadly Mist event. The event will run until the end of the ongoing season one, which is expected to conclude on March 9.

Players have to complete some tasks to get the Gas Grenade through the seasonal event. Completing each task will unlock a higher stage in the event, which will offer different rewards. The Gas Grenade is unlocked at stage four.

Stage one

Task: Throw any tactical equipment eight times in multiplayer matches.

Reward: 200 Credits and 1,000 battle pass XP.

Stage two

Task: Throw any cryo bomb five times in multiplayer matches.

Tip: If you don’t have the cryo bomb unlocked, you can buy it through the credit store for 2,000 credits.

Reward: Smoke Grenade with Warp camo and 2,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage three

Task: Kill 30 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Tactician perk equipped.

Tip: The Tactician perk is currently available in the credit store for 2,000 credits.

Reward: 10 weapon XP cards and 3,000 battle pass XP

Stage four

Task: Break enemy’s scorestreak with EMP three times.

Reward: Gas Grenade and 5,000 battle pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage five

Task: Use Gas Grenade 10 times in multiplayer matches.

Reward: Calling card with Dystopia on TV design and 6,000 battle pass XP.