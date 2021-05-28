How to get CoD: Mobile’s season 4 battle pass

A lot of stuff can be unlocked through the battle pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season four is here with a new battle pass. Spurned and Burned is offering a new scorestreak, weapon, epic characters, blueprints, and much more for players.

There are two variants of the battle pass: The free and premium versions. The premium version has to be purchased using COD points and offers significantly better rewards.

Free pass rewards

Here are some of the highlights of the free battle pass.

Scout – Wagon Wheel (tier one)

Cordite – Buckskin (tier four)

New Scorestreak – HAWK X3 (tier 14)

Defender – Wagon Wheel (tier 18)

New Functional Weapon – MK2 (tier 21)

S36 – Buckskin (tier 31)

Charm – Saddled (tier 38)

Arctic. 50 – Buckskin (tier 41)

Calling Card – Cyborg Showdown (tier 46)

GKS – Buckskin (tier 50)

Premium pass rewards

Premium pass holders can unlock the following in addition to all the free rewards.

Alex – Bounty Hunter (tier one)

Razorback – Stirrup (tier one)

Calling Card – Standoff at Dusk (tier one)

RUS-79U – Wretched (tier 10)

Emote – Lasso Dance (tier 15)

AK47 – Desert Sunset (tier 25)

Scarlett Rhodes – Carmine (tier 30)

M4 – Spurred (tier 35)

AGR 556 – Western Crown (tier 40)

Scylla – Dusted (tier 50)

Avatar – Bounty Hunter (tier 50)

Frame – Bounty Frame (tier 50)

MK2 – Brushstroke (tier 50)

How to unlock the Premium battle pass in CoD: Mobile?

Open Call of Duty: Mobile and click on the battle pass button.

Screengrab via Activision

On the new screen, click on buy premium pass.

Screengrab via Activision

Players can either purchase the normal or the bundle premium pass.

The normal pass costs 220 CP.

Screengrab via Activision

The battle pass bundle, on the other hand, costs 520 CP. It instantly unlocks 12 tiers and also contains the following exclusive rewards: Shovel – Sandy Space Cactus Buddy Cactus Frame Charm of Cactus



Screengrab via Activision

Players can advance through the tiers with XP by completing missions and playing battle royale or multiplayer matches.