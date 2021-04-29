How to get an Early Access code in Scavengers

When the battle royale genre emerged, the scene became flooded with the clones of the most successful titles in the industry. After names like Fortnite and PUBG assured their position on the market, new releases had to adapt and come up with something new to spice up the genre.

Developed by Midwinter Entertainment, Scavengers features a unique take on battle royales. While taking down enemy players have been the prime objective of most battle royales, Scanvengers adds PvE element to the mix.

Matches in Scavengers are point-based and players will collect points from defeating NPCs and collecting resources. Though you’ll still be able to engage in a fight with another squad, it may end up being a waste of time if they don’t have anything that you need.

The devs are currently looking for a full release later this year, but with the Early Access just kicking off, fans on PCs won’t have to wait much longer.

Here’s how you can get access to Scavengers’ Early Access and jump right into the action.

How can you get an Early Access code for Scavengers?

Scavengers went live with a celebratory event that is taking place on Twitch. The Early Access is only available for players on PC (Steam) and the Early Access codes are being handed out in the forms of Twitch drops.