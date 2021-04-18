How to get all medals in Call of Duty: Mobile

Taking screenshots of notable milestones or your rank in Call of Duty: Mobile aren’t the only ways to show off your experience. Over the course of your CoD: Mobile career, you’ll be handed more than a handful of medals for your efforts on the battlefield.

While these medals can feel random at times, all of them are tied to specific in-game events you need to perform. Once you complete a medal’s requirements, it’ll appear on your screen and be added to your collection automatically.

Even if you have a decent number of medals in your collection, there can still be more you haven’t collected yet. Some of these medals require players to change their playstyle, and if you don’t experiment with many guns, they may still be locked for you.

Knowing how you can unlock each medal can be useful if you’re looking to complete all of them. You can easily determine the medals you’re missing and focus on gathering them as soon as possible.

Here are all the medals in Call of Duty: Mobile and how you can get them.

Kill medals

Blackout - Destroy your enemy’s UAV.

- Destroy your enemy’s UAV. Blindman - Finish a game with less than 10 percent weapon accuracy.

- Finish a game with less than 10 percent weapon accuracy. Born To Win - Win a duo or squad match with zero kills (excluding Warfare mode).

- Win a duo or squad match with zero kills (excluding Warfare mode). Damage Dealer - Deal more than 500 damage in a match (excluding Warfare mode).

- Deal more than 500 damage in a match (excluding Warfare mode). Deadshot - Kill five or more enemies with headshots (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill five or more enemies with headshots (excluding Warfare mode). Eagle Eye - Kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope (excluding Warfare mode). Edge Out - Win a game with no more than four kills (excluding Warfare mode).

- Win a game with no more than four kills (excluding Warfare mode). First Kill - Score the first prop kill in a match.

- Score the first prop kill in a match. Floater - Swim for more than 500 meters (excluding Warfare mode).

- Swim for more than 500 meters (excluding Warfare mode). Fully Armed - Equip the highest level armor and attachments on a weapon (excluding Warfare mode).

- Equip the highest level armor and attachments on a weapon (excluding Warfare mode). Fuzz Buster - Destroy an enemy counter-UAV.

- Destroy an enemy counter-UAV. Getting Good At This - Win a game with a kill count between five and nine (excluding Warfare mode).

- Win a game with a kill count between five and nine (excluding Warfare mode). Giant Killer - Destroy an enemy VTOL.

- Destroy an enemy VTOL. Good Aim - Kill more than two enemies with a grenade (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill more than two enemies with a grenade (excluding Warfare mode). Gun Master - Have a kill count of eight or more (excluding Warfare mode).

- Have a kill count of eight or more (excluding Warfare mode). I am Back - Kill more than four enemies with a shotgun (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill more than four enemies with a shotgun (excluding Warfare mode). Kill Chain - Kill more than eight enemies within a short time of one another.

- Kill more than eight enemies within a short time of one another. Kill Thief - Kill four or more enemies downed by another team (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill four or more enemies downed by another team (excluding Warfare mode). Knockout - Kill a player by a melee attack.

- Kill a player by a melee attack. Lady Luck - Pick up at least five high rarity items (excluding Warfare mode).

- Pick up at least five high rarity items (excluding Warfare mode). Life Saver - Revive teammates for at least four (excluding Warfare mode).

- Revive teammates for at least four (excluding Warfare mode). Long Shot - Killed an enemy from a long distance

- Killed an enemy from a long distance Marathon - Run more than 2,000 meters (excluding Warfare mode).

- Run more than 2,000 meters (excluding Warfare mode). Medic - Heal for more than 200 HP (excluding Warfare mode).

- Heal for more than 200 HP (excluding Warfare mode). Mega Kill - Kill seven enemies within a short time spawn.

- Kill seven enemies within a short time spawn. Melee Master - Kill four or more enemies with a melee weapon (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill four or more enemies with a melee weapon (excluding Warfare mode). Mistakes Were Made - Get eliminated with your own grenade or due to fall damage (excluding Warfare mode).

- Get eliminated with your own grenade or due to fall damage (excluding Warfare mode). My Back Hurts - Deal the most amount of damage in your group.

- Deal the most amount of damage in your group. Never Give Up - Get knocked down more than three times (excluding Warfare mode).

- Get knocked down more than three times (excluding Warfare mode). Nuclear - Kill 30 enemies without dying.

- Kill 30 enemies without dying. One Shot, One Kill - Kill an enemy with one shot.

- Kill an enemy with one shot. Optometrist Visit - Have a weapon accuracy lower than 30 percent (excluding Warfare mode).

- Have a weapon accuracy lower than 30 percent (excluding Warfare mode). Pacifist - Rank in the top 10 with zero kills (excluding Warfare mode).

- Rank in the top 10 with zero kills (excluding Warfare mode). Popcorn - Kill two or more enemies with a single grenade.

- Kill two or more enemies with a single grenade. Prop Hunter - Score follow-up kills after taking down the first pro in a match.

- Score follow-up kills after taking down the first pro in a match. Rejected - Destroyed enemy’s Hunter Killer Drone.

- Destroyed enemy’s Hunter Killer Drone. Revenge - Kill the enemy who killed you and avenge your death.

- Kill the enemy who killed you and avenge your death. Road Rage - Kill more than four enemies with a vehicle (excluding Warfare mode).

- Kill more than four enemies with a vehicle (excluding Warfare mode). Spicy Landing - Die within 120 seconds after landing (excluding Warfare mode).

- Die within 120 seconds after landing (excluding Warfare mode). Sweep The Board - Win a game with more than 10 kills (excluding Warfare mode).

- Win a game with more than 10 kills (excluding Warfare mode). Ultra Kill - Kill eight enemies within a short time of one another.

- Kill eight enemies within a short time of one another. Unstoppable - Kill 30 enemies without dying.

- Kill 30 enemies without dying. War Reporter - Survive for a long time with no damage, no healing, no revives and no kills (excluding Warfare mode).

- Survive for a long time with no damage, no healing, no revives and no kills (excluding Warfare mode). Worm - Stay prone for more than 180 seconds (excluding Warfare mode).

Killstreak medals

Avenger - Kill an enemy who recently killed one of your teammates.

- Kill an enemy who recently killed one of your teammates. Back Stabber - Kill an enemy from behind with an equipped melee weapon.

- Kill an enemy from behind with an equipped melee weapon. Berserker - Kill three enemies without dying.

- Kill three enemies without dying. Bloodthirsty - Kill five enemies without dying.

- Kill five enemies without dying. Brutal - Kill 25 enemies without dying.

- Kill 25 enemies without dying. Collateral - Kill multiple enemies with one shot.

- Kill multiple enemies with one shot. Comeback - Kill an enemy after dying three or more times without getting a kill.

- Kill an enemy after dying three or more times without getting a kill. Double Kill - Kill two enemies in a row within a short period.

- Kill two enemies in a row within a short period. First Blood - Get the first kill in a multiplayer match.

- Get the first kill in a multiplayer match. Frenzy Kill - Kill five enemies within a short time of one another.

- Kill five enemies within a short time of one another. Fury Kill - Kill four enemies within a short time of one another.

- Kill four enemies within a short time of one another. Headshot - Kill an enemy with a headshot.

- Kill an enemy with a headshot. Kingslayer - Kill the enemy who has the highest score on the enemy team.

- Kill the enemy who has the highest score on the enemy team. Merciless - Kill 10 enemies without dying.

- Kill 10 enemies without dying. Relentless - Kill 20 enemies without dying.

- Kill 20 enemies without dying. Ruthless - Kill 15 enemies without dying.

- Kill 15 enemies without dying. Savior - Kill an enemy who was damaging one of your teammates.

- Kill an enemy who was damaging one of your teammates. Scrapped - Destroyed an enemy sentry gun.

- Destroyed an enemy sentry gun. Super Kill - Kill six enemies within a short time of one another.

- Kill six enemies within a short time of one another. Survivor - Kill the enemy with the highest score.

- Kill the enemy with the highest score. Triple Kill - Kill three enemies in a row in a short period.

Scorestreak medals

Bull’s Eye - Kill an enemy with the Hunter Killer Drone.

- Kill an enemy with the Hunter Killer Drone. Crackdown - Kill an enemy with a sentry gun.

- Kill an enemy with a sentry gun. Raining Death - Kill an enemy with a Predator Missile.

Zombie mode medals

Craftsman - Repair at least 30 boards in a single match.

- Repair at least 30 boards in a single match. Deep Into The Underground - Complete the Easter Egg mission by repairing the elevator.

- Complete the Easter Egg mission by repairing the elevator. Fight For The Living - Kill more than 20 zombies in a single match.

- Kill more than 20 zombies in a single match. Fighter - Kill 10 special zombies in a single match.

- Kill 10 special zombies in a single match. Jubokko Destroyer - Cause the most damage to Jubokko in battle while in a group.

- Cause the most damage to Jubokko in battle while in a group. Killer - Kill 50 normal zombies in a single match.

- Kill 50 normal zombies in a single match. Life Saver - Revive teammates at least three times in a single match.

- Revive teammates at least three times in a single match. Once Again - Rescued at least once by teammates in a single match.

- Rescued at least once by teammates in a single match. Psionic Perfusion - Get at least one skill from a Perk-a-Cola Machine or Coin Dispenser.

- Get at least one skill from a Perk-a-Cola Machine or Coin Dispenser. Purifier - Kill more than 50 zombies in a single match.

- Kill more than 50 zombies in a single match. Respawn - Die less than three times in a single match.

- Die less than three times in a single match. Savior - Rescue teammates at least once in a single match.

- Rescue teammates at least once in a single match. Scorpion Smasher - Cause the most damage to Abomination in Boss battle while in a group.

- Cause the most damage to Abomination in Boss battle while in a group. Self Preservation - Get rescued at least three times by teammates in a single match.

- Get rescued at least three times by teammates in a single match. Zombie Buster - Kill more than 100 zombies in a single match.

Misc medals