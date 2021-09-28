How to enable Streamer Mode in New World

New World is finally here and players are not hopping into the game for the first time without fear of progress being reset.

After two massively successful beta tests the full game has launched and along with its launch was a list of changes to the game made for the launch. Amongst the countless bug fixes was the addition of a new Streamer Mode that wasn’t present during either beta phase.

New World encourages players to play amongst communities and for streamers, this means that teaming up alongside their viewers can be extremely valuable in progressing in-game. With having a fanbase in the same server you’ll likely be showered with notification, however, the new Streamer Mode looks to remedy this problem.

How to turn on Streamer Mode in New World

Image via Amazon Games

Turning on Streamer Mode in New World is extremely simple and can be done at any point in your adventure. There are two different ways that this mode can be enabled or disabled and here’s all you’ve got to do.

The first way to toggle Streamer Mode is by typing “/busy” or “/dnd” in the chat.

Another way to turn the mode on is by heading to the “Social” tab within the settings menu.

When active you’ll have notifications hidden as well as avoid interactions with other players. You don’t need to be live or a streamer to use the features of this mode and can simply achieve the same results by turning it on.

It’s that simple. If you plan to stream New World but are worried about notifications or player interaction then don’t look past using this brand new feature live in the game.