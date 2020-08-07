How to download PUBG Mobile’s 1.0.0 beta with Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile’s 1.0.0 beta, which features the highly-anticipated Erangel 2.0 map, has been released. It can now be downloaded on both iOS and Android.

Erangel 2.0 is a revamped version of the classic map with better visuals and textures. It also adds new elements to the map in the form of trenches, barricades, and more. The design of several buildings on the map has been overhauled as well.

The download links for the Android and iOS versions of the beta were recently posted on the official Discord server of the mobile battle royale game. Players on Android can download it here, while iOS users can install the beta from here. It’s recommended for iOS users to download the beta through the Safari browser.

Once the file has completed downloading, players have to follow these steps:

iOS

After the beta has installed, you may not be able to open it as it is a third-party application.

To resolve this issue, go to Settings – General – Configuration and device management – trusted certificates. Enable the option.

That’s it. You can now enjoy Erangel 2.0 on your iOS device.

Android

The beta can be installed easily on Android. Once the APK has completed downloading, click on it to start the installation process and finish installing it. Some players may have to turn on the setting to enable downloads from unknown sources, though.

Tencent hasn’t revealed an official release date for the 1.0.0 patch yet. Based on past update patterns, however, it’ll likely be coming in September.