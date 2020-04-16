How to download Call of Duty: Mobile’s April test server build

The test build contains new maps, modes, and more.

Activision has released the April test server build for Call of Duty: Mobile today. It contains three new modes, two maps, changes to the battle royale map and more.



Players can check these out before anyone else by downloading the public test server build. Here’s how you can do that.

The test server build has been released only for Android devices. The download size is 1.9 GB. The test server build is only open to the first 20,000 players, so players have to hurry up if they want to check out the upcoming features to the game.

To download it, follow these steps:

Open the Reddit post about the public test server build by Call of Duty: Mobile here. Scroll down and click on the link which says “downloadable via APK here.” Let the APK download. When it finishes, click on it to start the installation process. Follow the steps from the Android installer to install the game.

It is to be noted that some players may have to go to their phone’s settings to enable the option to install APK files from unknown sources.

The test server build is completely different from the main version of Call of Duty: Mobile. Playing the test build will not affect your stats in the main version. Activision has said that all information and player data collected during the test will be deleted.

As this is just a test build, many features may not work. Players may even see placeholder images and text in the game.

Players will be able to play the new maps, Rust and Saloon in the test build. The new modes include “Capture the Flag,” “Kill Confirmed,” and the one-versus-one mode. All of this will be coming to the global version of Call of Duty: Mobile by the end of April.