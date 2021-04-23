How to complete the Pokémon Go Friendship Day Collection Challenge

Niantic is focused on giving players a big boost in XP for the Friendship Day event in Pokémon Go.

That means the Collection Challenge that’s available for players to complete on April 24 from 11am to 2pm local time is going to be a little different than any of the others that have come before it.

Instead of giving out multiple rewards for capturing certain Pokémon, completing the Friendship Day Collection Challenge will just heap on the XP. Once you capture all 11 Pokémon on the list, you’ll earn 175,000 XP all at once.

That sizable chunk of XP was actually increased yesterday after Niantic removed the Global Challenge and just added onto the Collection Challenge instead.

The event itself will have Grass-type Pokémon like Chikorita and Foongus appearing more frequently in the wild. Those Grass-types will be the focal point of the Collection Challenge, too.

With that in mind, here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for if you want to finish the challenge.