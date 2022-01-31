How to complete Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year Friendship and Catch Challenge, all event-exclusive Research rewards

The Lunar New Year event is live in Pokémon Go, meaning players now have access to a handful of Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild and raids over the next week.
Running from Feb. 1 to 7, the main addition during the event is the ability for players to encounter Shiny Litleo and Hisuian Voltorb continuing to spawn as part of the Voltorb from the Hisui Region mini-event.
To help players celebrate the Lunar New Year, all players will have an increased chance to receive Lucky Pokémon from trades or to become Lucky Friends with other players. Everyone will also receive double Stardust from opening Gifts and can do an additional Special Trade every day.
Just like with most larger events, Nianitc has added a new set of event-exclusive Field and Timed Research, with the latter being a pair of challenges. If you want to use this as an opportunity to catch a few of the rare Pokémon appearing during the Lunar New Year event, here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete, along with their rewards.
Lunar New Year Timed Research
Lunar New Year: Friendship Challenge
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each
- Torchic encounter
- Trade three Pokémon with a Friend
- Corphish encounter
- Send 15 Gifts to Friends
- Darumaka encounter
- Send Gifts three days in a row
- TBD encounter
Total rewards: TBD encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Lunar New Year: Catch Challenge
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Trade three Pokémon with a Friend
- 15 Great Balls
- Send 25 Fire-type Pokémon
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Litleo encounter
Total rewards: Espurr encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- 25 Gyarados Mega Energy
- Catch five Pokémon
- Darumaka encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws
- Voltorb encounter
- Send three Gifts
- Magikarp encounter
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each
- Litleo encounter
- Trade a Pokémon
- Litleo encounter
- Win a raid
- Espurr encounter