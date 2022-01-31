How to complete Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year Friendship and Catch Challenge, all event-exclusive Research rewards

The Lunar New Year event is live in Pokémon Go, meaning players now have access to a handful of Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild and raids over the next week.

Running from Feb. 1 to 7, the main addition during the event is the ability for players to encounter Shiny Litleo and Hisuian Voltorb continuing to spawn as part of the Voltorb from the Hisui Region mini-event.

To help players celebrate the Lunar New Year, all players will have an increased chance to receive Lucky Pokémon from trades or to become Lucky Friends with other players. Everyone will also receive double Stardust from opening Gifts and can do an additional Special Trade every day.

Just like with most larger events, Nianitc has added a new set of event-exclusive Field and Timed Research, with the latter being a pair of challenges. If you want to use this as an opportunity to catch a few of the rare Pokémon appearing during the Lunar New Year event, here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete, along with their rewards.

Lunar New Year Timed Research

Lunar New Year: Friendship Challenge

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each Torchic encounter

Trade three Pokémon with a Friend Corphish encounter

Send 15 Gifts to Friends Darumaka encounter

Send Gifts three days in a row TBD encounter



Total rewards: TBD encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Lunar New Year: Catch Challenge

Catch 10 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Trade three Pokémon with a Friend 15 Great Balls

Send 25 Fire-type Pokémon 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Litleo encounter



Total rewards: Espurr encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Field Research