How to change the resolution of Diablo Immortal on PC

Diablo Immortal was originally intended to be exclusive to the mobile platform. Announced on stage at BlizzCon in 2018 to jeers from the audience, the Blizzard devs said they had no plans for a PC version of the game.

But in typical Blizzard fashion, the devs did a complete U-turn in April 2022 and revealed that the game was, in fact, coming to PC.

The goal of Diablo Immortal was always to make an “AAA experience” that could “reach as many players as possible,” according to game director Wyatt Cheng. Building the game for mobile was the “best way” of achieving this goal, but to grow the community even further, it was important to expand to both mobile and PC.

While players have access to Diablo Immortal on mobile and PC, the game was still made with mobile in mind. Contrary to Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal has a few mobile-specific restrictions that set it apart from the pack.

How to change the resolution of Diablo Immortal

If you’re dead set against playing Diablo Immortal on mobile, you’ll have to put up with a few compromises on PC. One of them is the resolution. At the moment, the game is locked to 1080p and can’t be changed on either platform.

Although Diablo Immortal plays just fine on PC and has full cross-play and cross-progression, it was clearly designed for mobile. That means there’s no UI scale option and no resolution options.

You can change the frame rate from 30 to 60 and the resolution to anywhere between medium and ultra via the graphic options menu. But that’s it. The resolution itself remains locked to 1080p for the foreseeable future.