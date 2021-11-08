How much does Xbox Live cost? Full pricing details

Unless you’re trying to play a free-to-play (F2P) game, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership to enjoy the online features of a game.

The Xbox Live Gold membership doesn’t just grant multiplayer access to players, though, since other perks make the membership a wise investment. Alongside enjoying the multiplayer features of their favorite games, Xbox Live Gold members get two free games a month. Subscribers also receive up to 50 percent discounts for select titles in Microsoft Store, which means the subscription practically starts paying for itself.

Here’s how much Xbox Live Gold costs.

One-month Xbox Live Gold: $9.99

Three-months Xbox Live Gold: $39.99

Six-months Xbox Live Gold: $39.99

12-months Xbox Live Gold: $59.99

Players who’d like to avoid paying the full price for their Xbox Live Gold membership can keep an eye on gift card discount deals. These deals allow players to get their Xbox Live Gold subscription for cheaper.

There’s also another subscription system that Microsoft offers, which can be more cost-efficient for most players. Not only does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provide the same benefits as Xbox Live Gold, but it also grants players access to more than 100 high-quality games and EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play their favorite games through the cloud via their PCs, phones, or tablets, making this subscription a better alternative for players with limited libraries and users who enjoy gaming on the go. An active membership is required to access these games, so subscribers won’t be able to keep playing the games they downloaded during their subscription after it expires.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99, and like other memberships, it’ll renew itself every month unless players manually cancel their subscription.