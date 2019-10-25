Honor of Kings’ autobattler mode is getting its first tournament

Honor of Kings, the Chinese version of Arena of Valor, received an autobattler mode, Kings Simulation Battle, on Aug. 2. The newly-released mode is now getting its first tournament.

The tournament will be hosted by VSPN in a partnership with the Chinese live-streaming platform DouYu. It will feature a prize pool of about $42,000 and will take place over a course of two months.

The 16 top players from the weekly and monthly tournaments will make their way to the Chess King Championship finals where the Chess King will be decided.

Additionally, the tournament will also feature some exclusive prizes from DouYu. Players who sign up for the tournament will have the opportunity to receive streaming deals and support resources.