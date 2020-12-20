A lot of features are coming in the new season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season begins tomorrow. Today, the Garena version of the game revealed the patch notes for the content of the new season.

Season 13 is bringing a lot of new stuff to the game, including a new rank series, maps, modes, weapons, scorestreak, battle royale vehicle, perk, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season 13 update.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 is called Winter War

New Rank Series 8

The eighth rank series will begin with the new season and will last until Feb. 2021. The rewards include:

New Epic Blueprint Weapon: Fennec-Midnight

New Epic Character: Reznov-Snow Falling

New battle pass theme

The new battle pass “War of Winter” will be released on Dec. 22.

Premium rewards

New epic characters and epic blueprint weapons.

New legendary business card: “Pace in the Snow.”

Premium (BP Plus)

Ice Axe-Night Hunting

Strap-Werewolf

Portrait-Winter Snowman

Portrait Frame-Winter Snowman

Free Rewards

New prototype assault rifle: Peacekeeper MK2.

New Scorestreak: EMP Systems

New events and rewards

The season will bring several new challenges, tasks, and rewards. This includes the new SMG, QXR.

Multiplayer update

New mode: Grind

Description

In this mode, you need to collect military licenses and send them to the designated place to score. It is a five-vs-five mode.

Collect military registration cards and put them in the designated area. Each military registration card successfully put in will get one point. The team that reaches 60 points first will win. The maximum time per round is 10 minutes.

When the player dies, one military status card will be dropped. If the player has collected several military status cards before being killed, all the military status cards will be dropped after death.

Types of military cards

There are three types of military cards:

Red military cards: Dropped when enemy players are killed by allies.

Blue military card: Dropped when ally is killed by an enemy player.

Black military registration cards: Players drop by suicide, carry the picked-up military registration cards before death, and all the military registration cards carried on the body after death will be dropped as black military registration cards.

Players with military status cards occupy a designated position and can redeem a specified number of military status cards per second.

New mode: Cookie Confirmed

This is 10-vs-10 mode and is similar to the Kill Confirmed mode. The only difference is players drop gingerbread when killed.

The player will drop the gingerbread man when the player dies, the red gingerbread man will drop when an enemy dies, and the blue gingerbread man will drop when an ally dies.

The maximum length of each round is 10 minutes, and the specified score is 80 points to win.

New multiplayer map: Nuketown Russia

The Nuketown map from Black Ops 4 is coming to mobile. It will support a variety of modes.

New multiplayer map: Raid Holiday

The Raid map is getting a do-over with the winters sweeping over it.

New weapon accessories

BK57-Elite Triangle Grip: Provides a powerful weapon stability bonus.

Razorback-Rapid firing specialty: Provides a significant increase in weapon fire rate.

Other

Transmogrification function: Don’t like the appearance after changing the accessories? Now you can use the transmog function to keep the original shape of the weapon from being changed by changing accessories.

Battle royale mode update

New vehicle: Snowboard

It can be picked up on the map. The snowboard has an acceleration device, which can not only slide on snow, but also on other ground. It has different speeds depending on different terrain.

New buff: Alternate Reload

Another weapon in your backpack will be automatically loaded with bullets.

Map update

The ski town is upgraded with a new look. It will connect four towns through a cable car and have four ski trails.

Optimizations and Adjustments

Multiplayer mode

Fennec: Slightly reduces the stability during movement and jumping.

Fennec MIP light short barrel, no butt: Slightly reduce the movement speed bonus.

Fennec dual wielding: Slightly increase the change time.

Fennec dual wielding: Slightly reduced damage.

Arctic.50 MIP custom blocking firepower: Slightly increase the firing interval and recoil, while reducing the bullet capacity of the magazine.

HVK30-Large caliber ammunition: Reduce mid-range damage and reduce magazine capacity.

XS1 power armor: Modified to double fire button on the right side, the big fire button is for open-shot shooting, and the small fire button is for waist shooting.

Predator Missile: Can now distinguish between targets that can be hit and targets that cannot be hit when using it.

Annihilator: Players using bulletproof shields cannot now be tracked from the front.

Death Machine: The number of bullets has been greatly increased, and new functions have been added. Keep pressing the fire button to continuously increase the rate of fire.

Lynchers: Significantly increase the number of bullets.

Annihilator: Reduce the range of bullet tracking.

Bulletproof Shield: Greatly reduce the ammunition capacity of the pistol.

Laser trip mine: The explosion trigger range is reduced, but getting down or sliding shovel can no longer avoid the trigger explosion.

Molotov cocktail: Throwing a freezing bomb into the burning area of ​​the Molotov cocktail will cause the freezing bomb to lose its effect.

Frozen Bomb: Throwing a Molotov cocktail into the frozen area of ​​the Frozen Bomb will cause the Molotov cocktail to lose its effect.

Bulletproof vest: It can now reduce continuous damage from Molotov cocktails and thermite.

Silent Chip: Now it only makes no footsteps when walking, squatting and creeping.

Sniper rifles and marksman rifles: The breathing movement will not start immediately when aiming, now the breathing movement will occur after a short delay.

Attack of the Undead Mode: When the last survivor runs out of ammunition using the death machine, he will actively switch back to the original main weapon, no longer afraid of running out of ammunition.

Optimized the running action in the first person perspective.

Optimized the logic of getting down, now you can get down normally when there are obstacles behind you.

Optimized the logic of cutting the gun when running in the first person in the game. Now cutting the gun while running will not interrupt the running state.

Optimized the player’s switching speed between standing, squatting, and lying states.

Optimized the vehicle module after the explosion. Now the performance of bullets and projectiles passing through the explosive vehicle will be more in line with the actual physical conditions.

Optimized the art effect of bomb installation reminder and offensive and defensive swap animation in blasting mode.

Optimized the display of shapes that will change color after a certain number of kills. Now you can know the dynamic effects of each stage in the arsenal.

Optimized the upgrade experience of mythological weapons and increase the guidance process.

Optimized the matching logic of multiplayer qualifying to make the teammates in the game closer.

Optimized the calculation method of ranking points for stronghold contention and multi-point occupation, and improved the ranking points after winning.

Optimized the interface when sharing data with Legends, share your achievements with friends.

Optimized the algorithm of multiplayer mode to narrow the maximum level range that low-level players can match with opponents.

Battle royale mode

Arctic.50: Reduced recoil control.

Grenade: Increase the explosion range.

Cluster bomb: Increase the explosion range.

Expansion gain/Void gain: Now there are independent attribute bonuses for sniper rifles.

Long-range shooting gain: Increased the range bonus value.

Concentrated firepower bonus: Attribute bonus to improve the accuracy of shooting.

Map gun resource adjustment: The following weapons are added: Type25, BK57, LK24, Man-O-War, HVK30, Peacekeeper MK2, QXR, NA45, PDW57, Razorback, BY15, .50GS; the following weapons will no longer appear temporarily: KN -44, HG 40, Kilo Bolt-Action.

Automatically pick up bullets: Increased the upper limit of bullets.

Optimize the action of switching weapons when running, now the action looks more smooth.

Optimized the trigger angle and distance of over objects; now it is easier to trigger over movements.

Optimize the extra points rules for survival ranking, excellent performance will account for a higher scoring ratio, and you can see the details of your score increase or decrease at the time of settlement.

Optimize the interface when sharing data with Legends, share your achievements with friends!

Optimize the picking experience to make it smoother.

Optimize the sound effect of airdrop landing.

Optimize the circle reduction logic, which greatly reduces the mechanism of the probability that the safety zone is completely in the water.

Optimize the font on the minimap.

Optimized the height bar during parachuting/flying squirrel flying, now it will be easier to understand.

Optimize the character performance when using the viewing angle rotation function. Now the character’s face will shift with the direction of the viewing angle.

Bug Fixes