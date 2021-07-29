Call of Duty: Mobile’s season six, The Heat, is almost here.

The content update for the new season was released earlier today. The Heat will officially kick off on July 29 at 7pm CT. The update introduced two new maps, modes, weapons, and more. These features will be released throughout the month-long season.

Players can currently download the update through the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season six update.

Season Six – The Heat

The new season will deploy on July 29 at 7pm CT with a new battle pass.

Free Tiers

Tier 14: Swarm Scorestreak.

Tier 21: MX9 functional weapon.

Other free tier items include the AK-47 – Epiphany, the Calling Card – Rugged, and more.

Premium Pass Tiers

Tier one: Rosa – Double Agent, ICR-1 – Blood Money, Calling Card – Escape in Style, and a new Charm.

Other premium highlights include Operator Skins like Price – The Captain and Domino – Revolutionary, Weapon Blueprints like the KN-44 – Clout and the MX9 – Stone Serpent, and an assortment of other content items like Emote – Juggle and Shoot.

New Events Rewards

New weapon type: Rytec AMR

Anti-vehicle sniper rifle that can cause a lot of damage to vehicles in BR mode.

It is equipped with the unique 25x9mm Thermite 5-R mag and 25×59mm Explosive 5-R mag and can kill opponents in one shot at close range.

New Melee

Three new melee weapons are coming in CoD: Mobile‘s season six–Machete, Wrench, and Katana.

New scorestreaks: Swarm

Summon a swarm of Hunter Killer drones to detect and destroy enemies

New Rank Series

The new ranked series will begin with season six and last for about two months until the end of season seven (Sep. 2021). Players’ ranks will be reset, and new ranked rewards have arrived.

Multiplayer

New maps

Slums

New compact map featuring streets, buildings, parks and alleys, for players to experience a full range of combat modes (from street battles to sniper duels).

Available in these modes: TDM, Domination, search and destroy, Hardpoint, 10 vs. 10 TDM, and 10 vs. 10 Domination.

Stack

Soldiers must be careful of enemies approaching from both near and far, and protect themselves with bunkers.

It will be available in the Gunfight and Duel modes.

New mode

Face Off

Three vs. three intense fighting on a small map.

It will be available in the TDM, domination, and capture the flag modes.

The included maps are Reclaim, Stack, Cage, King, and Pine.

Battle Royale

New vehicle

New vehicle – Muscle Car

Brand new powerful two-seater vehicle with a streamlined body that enables players to burn up the road.

Clan Wars Update

New rewards have been added to clan stores. Players can now view detailed information of clans, including clan trophies and historical performance.

Clan leaders are now able to rename clans through name change cards that have been added to the clan store.

Chat board now includes a Recruit button.

Clan leaders can also send detailed clan information to chat channels.

Message board has been added to Clan War maps. Click on the chat bar in Clan War to open the message board, and leave a message for your clanmates.

Other adjustments and optimizations

Multiplayer

Weapon balance adjustment

DR-H Without any attachment: Slight adjustments to bullet spread. 25 Round OTM Mag: Decreased ADS time. 30 Round OTM Mag: Increased movement and ADS movement speed.

AK117 Without any attachment: Enhanced hip fire accuracy. OWC Marksman: Decreased vertical recoil and horizontal recoil. MIP Extended Light Barrel: Decreased ADS time. YKM Integral Suppressor: Decreased ADS time. 40 Round Extended Mag: Increased movement speed and decreased reload time. 48 Round Extended Mag: Increased movement speed and decreased reload time.

MK2 Increased head part damage multiplier.

Striker Without any attachment: Increase damage range and reload speed. Also slightly increased ADS bullet spread.



Operator skill adjustment

Bull Charge Increase the energy consumed every time you hit the enemy.



Scorestreaks adjustment

Hawk X3 Limit the lifting angle of the machine gun. Decreased the duration. Reduced the flying speed.



Other adjustments

Thermite Decreased the burn damage slightly. Decrease the duration of the speed reducing effect. Decreased the explosion range slightly.

Axe Slightly decreased the damage range and the time to land a hit.

Baseball Bat Slightly decreased the damage range and the time to land a hit.

Sickle Slightly increased the damage range.



Map/mode related optimizations

Meltdown: Domination mode adjustment Adjusted location of point B in Meltdown for gameplay experience and balance.

Crash: Hardpoint mode adjustment Adjusted location of the first hardpoint in Crash to helicopter wreckage for better gameplay experience.

Shoot House Optimized color of scenes in Shoot House.

Aniyah Incursion Indoor effect optimization. Optimized indoor lighting and reflection effects.

Coastal Upgraded the appearance of the police car in Coastal to be more aligned with the scenes.



Other optimizations on experience

VTOL Adjusted the locations of the missile button and the movement button.

Throwing props Players can split Lethal and Tactical items into two separate buttons in the settings.

Throwables When Fast Throw Grenade is on, there will be a new function of displaying throw trajectory if the grenade button is pressed and held. If the player is killed when he is holding a triggered frag grenade, the grenade will not explode immediately but will fall to the ground and explode when charging time runs out.

Operator Skill The charging progress will be displayed. All energy will be refunded when dying during activation of the Operator Skill. A majority of energy will also be refunded when dying shortly after activation of the Operator Skill, if the skill was not used. Neither refund applies to Gravity Spikes.

Scorestreaks Players can configure multiple sets of scorestreaks in the loadout, but once scores are obtained in game, the current scorestreaks cannot be changed even if the loadout is switched.

Icons in mini map optimized Info icons (such as teammate, enemy location, scorestreaks etc.) in the mini map will change in size based on the player’s location, and enemies’ altitude information will also be displayed above their red dots in the mini map.

Thermite Optimized the performance of the Thermite Reload, which can now cause burning damage to enemies within range.



Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where player can use the function of one click to ADS and fire continuously (and the fire rate limit is also broken) when using the Arctic .50.

Fixed abnormal collision of a tree in Pine

Fixed a bug where a flowerpot could cause a player to get stuck and players could cause damage through walls in the Terminal map.

Abnormal display of the fountain in Standoff fixed.

Missing oil drum in a corner of Suldal Harbor fixed.

Battle Royale

Vehicle related Added the function of customized Vehicle operation. Added a separate setting for Vehicle in Settings, where players can customize their preferred vehicle operation mode, and size and position of buttons in each operation mode. Reduce the speed of the snowboard when the player skates in non-snow areas.

New setting The option to unfold Wingsuit by default. If this setting is on, the Wingsuit will unfold at a certain altitude, and if the setting is off, it requires another click to unfold the Wingsuit. Sound visualization in the mini map. The player can choose to display the location of the sound or its direction. Two modes of parachuting are available. Sliding the screen to turn by default, or sliding the screen to view surroundings which allows movements to be more natural.

Other optimizations New icon above the airdrop box in scenes. New icon above the BR Class machine in scenes. Sound prompt: Added new prompt of “display the direction of the sound source”, which can be switched on/off in: Setting > Basic > BR Mode. Sound prompt: Added function of displaying sound prompt on the main screen, which can be turned on/off in: Setting > Basic > BR Mode. Added light effects to the three kinds of supply boxes in the map, and optimized sound effect of opening boxes. Added corresponding special effects to Legendary weapons and custom loadout weapons with Legendary or Mythic skins on the ground. Fixed wrong display of smoke trail on foot when parachuting.



Other optimizations

Players can adjust zoom on the mini-map, and the mini-map now supports centralization and rotation.

New feature: the player can configure and save two different settings.

Sensitivity sharing function: Players can upload their own sensitivity settings to the cloud and generate codes to share with other players. Others can preview and copy the same settings.

Added sliding tackle prompt: With the setting enabled, the crouch icon will switch to the sliding tackle icon when the player can make a sliding tackle.

Add the ability for teammates to be visible with the setting is enabled, the player can see teammates’ locations.

Rank optimization

Multiplayer

New season and new rewards.

Optimized quality of shared ranked pictures,

The accuracy of the strength evaluation on MP Rank teams optimized.

Battle Royale