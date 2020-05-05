PlayStation’s streaming subscription service, PS Now, features a catalog of hundreds of PS4 games. The collection ranges from blockbuster hits to PlayStation exclusives, online multiplayer titles, and family-friendly games.

You can stream and download over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles from a wide range of genres on your PS4 console or PC. You’ll find titles such as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom, Bloodborne, The Last of Us, NBK 2K18, The Elder Scrolls Online, and even LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

Most games have ongoing access, so you can play whenever you want. These are mostly older generation games, though, like Bio Shock’s series of titles or more unknown indie ones.

For other games, there’s a limited-time window for you to play them until they leave the catalog, like Just Cause 4 and Marvel’s Spider-Man, which are available until July 7, or Shadow of the Tomb Raider until Oct. 31. But if some games leave the streaming service, others steadily take their places every month for you to try.

May’s three additions to PS Now’s catalog are the tactical first-person shooter game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the survival horror-type game, The Evil Within 2, and a psychological thriller about corrupted memories, Get Even.

Here’s what you need to know about each game.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a first-person shooter game focused on tactics where players can have different nationalities, weapons, and gadgets.

The game is based on environmental destruction and cooperation between players. Two teams compete as an attacker or a defender trying to complete a mission. You can choose different types of missions, such as rescuing a hostage, defusing a bomb, or taking control of an objective within a room.

The game was launched in 2015 and was an immediate success. It received four nominations from Game Critics Awards and won Best PC Game. But the game was criticized for its progression system and its lack of content since it doesn’t have a campaign mode.

Ubisoft kept updating and adding content over the years and now at least 55 million people have played Rainbow Six Siege. You can be a part of that number and participate in the Grand Larceny limited-time event that starts today.

The Evil Within 2

This sequel follows the detective Sebastian Castellanos as he enters the alternate reality town of Union to search for his dead daughter. He has to face a reality filled with nightmare-like creatures.

You’ll be able to explore the town as Sebastian in this third-person game. You can choose between an offensive approach or stick to more stealthy gameplay. Be ready for some jump scares, though.

The Evil Within 2 was developed by Tango Gameworks and launched in 2017, three years after its prequel. The game had a generally positive reception from game critics, who said it’s a fun game to play with some ignorable technical problems.

The game was nominated for Best Action Game in PC Gamer’s 2017 Game of the Year Awards, for Best Action-Adventure Game in IGN’s Best of 2017 Awards, and for Game, Franchise Action at the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers Awards.

Get Even

Get Even combines puzzles, a first-shooting game, and a psychological thriller all into one experience. The story changes depending on your choices as you track down your memories in an asylum with a virtual reality device surgically grafted to your head. You have to uncover the mystery in your memories to escape this insane place.

Launched in 2017 by The Farm 51, the game received average ratings from game critics mostly because of its multiple genres. The experience ended up having confusing gameplay since it didn’t have a more defined style.

There’s a free seven-day trial promotion at the moment for PS Now. You’ll have full access to stream over 800 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games to either your console or PC before choosing whether to continue the subscription as a paid service.