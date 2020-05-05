Siege’s Grand Larceny event kicks off today with a heist-like game mode

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Grand Larceny event added a new limited-time mode to the game today—a callback to the Roaring Twenties in all their glory. The mode takes place in a modified version of Hereford Base and players must rob several safe boxes to win.

The Stolen Goods game mode will remove a series of operators from play, but will also unlock most of Siege‘s cast to pull off the heist. The limited-time mode runs between May 5 and 19, which gives players two weeks to experience the novelty.

No hostage. No bomb. Just loot. Will you make it out alive with a fortune, or will you fall in the crossfire? The Grand Larceny event begins now! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 5, 2020

The goal of the Grand Larceny is not to rescue a hostage or plant a bomb, but to rob a series of safeboxes spread out across the map. Attackers must steal the loot, while defenders must try their best to stop them. All operators will have to use their shotguns, outfitted with limited-time Art Deco-themed skins.

The mode also promises to amp up Siege‘s map manipulation, allowing players to break more and more parts of the scenario—a dangerous, yet entertaining element of a mode that gives every operator a shotgun.

But not every character will get in on the action. The limited-time mode only allows for a restricted roster of gangsters and thugs. Glaz, Nomad, Buck, Montagne, Blitz, Caveira, Kali, Clash, Blackbeard, Lion, IQ, Tachanka, Recruit, Twitch, and Mozzie will all sit on the bench.

Like other events, the Grand Larceny will also premiere a limited-time item collection in the store. Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Maverick, Echo, Maestro, Kaid, Wamai, and Warden are all getting sharp new outfits inspired by the Roaring Twenties to make sure they’re dressed to the nines. Players can give the outfits a test drive by selecting them to play in the Stolen Goods mode.

Players can obtain a Grand Larceny pack by completing special Event Challenges or through the in-game store. Each pack costs 300 Credits or 12,500 Renown. Players can also get their hands on the Roaring Riches Bundle, which contains the Deco Artistry signature weapon skin and the Crafted Six gun charm.

Players have two weeks to jump into the limited-time mode or pick up collection items before the Grand Larceny event leaves the servers on May 19.