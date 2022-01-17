Helioptile and Heliolisk make their Pokémon Go debut in new Power Plant event

The two-part event will add another layer to the Season of Heritage.

The next stage of the Season of Heritage is going live on Jan. 19, giving Pokémon Go players the opportunity to encounter the Electric and Normal-types Helioptile and Heliolisk during the Power Plant event.

This electrifying event is inspired by the Power Plant locations from both Kanto and Kalos, and will see Team Instinct’s leader Spark help players unlock yet another part of the mystery surrounding the ongoing season—though the next part of the story won’t actually go live until Jan. 24.

From Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, Helioptile will be appearing alongside Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electrode, Electabuzz, Porygon, Jolteon, Trubbish, and other Pokémon dealing with electricity, waste, and industrial complexes. Players will also be able to earn encounters with Voltorb, Magnemite, Joltik, Helioptile, Electrike, Alolan Grimer, Trubbish, and Emolga by completing event-exclusive Field Research.

Shock Drive Genesect will also be appearing in five-star raids until Jan. 24, with Regice and Mega Aerodactyl returning from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

When the story portion of the Power Plant event does go live on Jan. 24, players will be running into Team go Rocket more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. More details about this content will be revealed in the coming days.