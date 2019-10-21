Garena unveils first official Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Garena plans to host Call of Duty: Mobile Mission One, the first official tournament for the game since its release.

The tournament is only open to players from Thailand and will be played on the Garena version of CoD: Mobile. The prize pool for the competition is about $6,600 and registration will be open from Oct. 22 to 29.

The tournament will only feature the five-vs-five Team Deathmatch mode with each game lasting 10 minutes or until one squad gets 100 kills. There will be an online and offline round and the schedule will be announced on Oct. 31.

The top eight teams from the online round will make their way to the Garena Esports Studio in Thailand to play in the offline competition. The prize pool will be distributed among the top four teams, with the winner receiving about $3,300. The runners-up will pocket about $1,600 while the third and fourth-place teams will earn around $800 each.

Garena has prior experience with mobile esports, successfully supporting the competitive scenes for games like Arena of Valor and Free Fire. Many fans will be curious to see what the company does with Call of Duty: Mobile tournaments moving forward.