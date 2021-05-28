Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, new Legendary Pokémon, and more will hit Pokémon Go in June

Pokémon Go has the outline of its June roadmap set, with a ton of new content, events, and Pokémon set to hit the game as Summer finally begins.

Clamperl will be the June Research Breakthrough, while players will once again be able to save Shadow Zapdos from Giovanni and Team Go Rocket by completing “The Higher They Fly…” Special Research. A new Shadow Pokémon will be added to Giovanni’s team on June 17, however, so make sure you save Zapdos quickly.

Players who complete a Research Breakthrough will also be given a free Remote Raid Pass and double XP.

Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will return to five-star raids staring on June 1, with a surprise Legendary Pokémon appearing on June 17 and remaining for the rest of the month. This also ties into the Raid Hour events, which will run as follows:

June 2: Regirock

June 9: Registeel

June 16: Regice

June 23: TBA

June 30: TBA

On the Mega Raid front, Mega Lopunny, Mega Slowbro, and Mega Gyarados will hold things down for a week each, starting with Mega Lopunny on June 1. This will be Mega Slowbro’s debut in the game. Starting with this rotation, only one Mega Pokémon will be appearing in raids at any given time.

Niantic has also confirmed that there will be at least three events taking place in June, starting with “A Very Slow Discovery” from June 8 to 13. It will feature the debut of Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro, with a theme and Collection Challenge themed around lazy and active Pokémon.

The Solstice event is making its return from June 17 to 20, splitting the hemisphere into two separate events. The northern hemisphere will encounter Summer-themed Pokémon, while the southern hemisphere will be dealing with Winter-themes.

The final confirmed event doesn’t have a name yet, but Niantic says plates can “sink their two front teeth into an unexpected event” from June 25 to July 1.

Additionally, the June Community Day was already confirmed to be Gible, and will run on Jun 6 from 11am to 5pm local time.