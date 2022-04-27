Full Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Shiny list

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is adding several new pieces of content, but Niantic isn’t leaving its usual Shiny shenanigans behind, again making sure that Shiny hunters will have a reason to get out and participate.

This year, there are 12 new Pokémon, six different species, that can be found in their Shiny variant if players are lucky. These will be appearing throughout the event on June 4 and 5 from 10am to 6pm local time.

Ticketed players will benefit from highly-boosted Shiny encounter rates on day one and slightly better than average odds on day two, with this boost being applied to all Shiny Pokémon, too, not just the new ones being added for Go Fest this year. The boosted odds don’t guarantee players will encounter a Shiny during their Go Fest experience, but it does give them a higher chance to do so.

Related: Pokémon Go Fest 2022 full event schedule

And while not every Pokémon featured in Go Fest 2022 will be available as a Shiny, there is a good number that will be popping up throughout both days. With that in mind, here are all of the Pokémon that have boosted spawn rates for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and are also available as a Shiny, and how to get them.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

New Shiny Pokémon

Axew

Karrablast

Numel

Shelmet

Shroomish

Unown B

Habitat Shiny Pokémon

City Magnemite Alolan Grimer Hitmonchan Baltoy Trash Cloak Burmy Bronzor Pidove Trubbish Galarian Weezing (Incense) Klink (Incense)

Plains Girafarig Dunsparce Larviater Numel Trapinch Buizel Patrat Shelmet Rufflet Litleo Axew (Incense)

Rainforest Mudkip Seedot Shroomish Slakoth Turtwig Chimchar Karrablast

Tundra Omanyte Wingull Meditite Wailmer Spheal Piplup Cubchoo Galarian Darumaka (Incense)



Egg Hatch Shiny Pokémon

TBA

Event Raid Shiny Pokémon

One-star Axew

TBA

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.