Full Pokémon Go Season of Alola breakdown

The Season of Alola is almost here in Pokémon Go and players will welcome new Pokémon from Sun and Moon’s Alola region with the update. In addition to all the new faces around the world, players will also be able to complete various challenges to unlock rewards throughout the event.

The Season of Alola will be kicking off on March 1 at 10am local time for all players. Once the Season of Alola goes live, players will start seeing the following Pokémon in the wild or raids.

All new Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola

Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina

Pikipek, Trumbeak, Toucannon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Rockruff

Midday Form Lycanroc, Midnight Form Lycanroc, Comfey Comfey will only be available in Hawaii

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o, Tapu Koko

All events in Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola

Throughout the Season of Alola, there will be multiple events for players to participate in while rewarding them for their efforts.

March Community Day : March 13 March Community Day will feature Alolan Sandshrew and Sandshrew Throughout the March Community Day, the following bonuses will be active: One-fourth Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Three-hour Incense duration. Three-hour Lure Module duration. A Community Day Box with 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, four Lucky Eggs, and one Elite Charged TM will be available in the in-game shop for 1,280 PokéCoins. A free bundle with 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop. Event-themed stickers from PokéStops, Gifts and the in-game shop. Take a few snapshots for a surprise. Players who evolve their Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew will unlock the following special moves: Sandslash evolved from Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours afterward will know Night Slash. Alolan Sandslash evolved from Alolan Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours afterward will know Shadow Slash. The Community Day Special Research Story: Gritty and Glacial will be available for a day. Players can access the Special Research Story by purchasing the event ticket for $1.

: March 13 Welcome to Alola : March 1 to 9 Throughout the Welcome to Alola event, the following Pokémon will appear more often in the wild: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos Collecting the following Pokémon will allow players to complete the Tropical Collection Challenge to earn 7,000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls. Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, Gumshoos During the Welcome to Aloha event, the following Pokémon will be guarding the gates of Raids and Mega Raids: One-Star: Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff Three-Star: Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler Five-Star: Tapu Koko Mega: Mega Venusaur Players who complete the Field Research Tasks will have a chance to encounter the following Pokémon: Pikipek and Yungoos

: March 1 to 9 Festival of Colors : March 16 to 20

: March 16 to 20 Lust Jungle: March 22 to 29

March 22 to 29 GO Battle League: The Interlude Season: March 1 to June 2 The Season of Alola will also mark the beginning of the next GO Battle League: The Interlude Season. Players’ ranks will be reset and they’ll be able to collect their end-of-season rewards. No changes in the rank up requirements. The schedule for the GO Battle League: The Interlude Season will be as follows: March 1 to 8: Great League / Johto Cup March 8 to 15: Ultra League / Ultra Premier Classic March 15 to 22: Master League* / Love Cup* March 22 to 29: Great League / Little Jungle Cup March 29 to April 5: Ultra League / Catch Cup April 5 to 12: Master League* / Halloween Cup* April 12 to 19: Great League / Little Cup April 19 to 26: Ultra League / Retro Cup April 26 to May 3: Master League* / Kanto Cup* May 3 to 10: Great League / Flying Cup May 10 to 17: Ultra League / Element Cup May 17 to 24: Master League* / Master Premier Classic* May 24 to June: 1: Great League / Ultra League / Master League GO Battle Days will take place on the following days: Sunday, March 5: Seel Sunday, April 17: Beginner’s Paradise Sunday, May 29: Mega Stardust Surprise

March 1 to June 2

Visual updates

Once players log into Pokémon Go’s newest season, they’ll notice visual updates for Gyms and PokéStops. These changes will become noticeable when players are within 40 meters, 80 meters away from Gyms and PokéStops, or when they’re out of range.