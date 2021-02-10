Full BlizzCon schedule reveals Overwatch 2 update, San Francisco Shock show match, and more

Blizzard has posted the full schedule of events for this year’s online-only BlizzCon event and it has some interesting shows lined up.

The schedule, which can be seen online on BlizzCon’s website, reveals what to expect after the opening ceremony kicks things off on Feb. 19 at 4pm CT. It will run for around 70 minutes, and after that, five different channels will broadcast their own content.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a channel for Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, and Strategy, for StarCraft and more. Those channels will pick right up after the end of the opening ceremony.

Notable broadcasts include “Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2” at 5:10pm CT on Feb. 19, where Blizzard will give “a sneak peek behind the scenes of Overwatch 2. Join them as they dive into the development process and share some work in progress.”

Other shows include “Hearthstone Deep Dive,” “World of Warcraft: What’s Next,” “Diablo: What’s Next,” and “StarCraft Legends,” where “the best players from StarCraft and StarCraft II clash as a team for era-spanning glory.”

On Feb. 20 at 2pm CT, the defending Overwatch League champion San Francisco Shock team will play in a show match against “a dream team featuring pro players, streamers, community figures, and other surprise guests in a series of exciting Overwatch challenges.”

BlizzCon 2021, or BlizzConline, will begin on Feb. 19.