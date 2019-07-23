Fortnite: Battle Royale will have its first World Cup soon. It’ll be the first time Epic Games has organized a global tournament and all players qualified for it just by playing from home. Those who performed the best have secured a spot in the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York.

Before the finals, there were 10 weeks of online qualifiers, five for Solo and five for Duos matches. The best players in each region earned a part of the $1 million weekly prize pool for 10 weeks. Players who failed to qualify for these events’ semifinals and finals still watched the best matches broadcasted live on Epic’s Twitch channel.

Here’s how to watch all the action of the Fortnite World Cup Finals from July 26 to 28.

Schedule

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will run from July 26 to 28 in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Each day of competition will feature the finals of a single game mode.

July 26: Fortnite Creative Cup Finals and Celebrity Pro-Am. Pre-show starts at 11:30am CT and Creative matches start at 12pm CT, while Pro-Am starts at 3pm CT. Epic estimates all competitions will end by 6pm CT.

July 27: Fortnite Duos Finals. Pre-show starts at 11:30am CT and matches start at 12pm CT. Epic estimates that all matches will be over by 3:45pm CT.

July 28: Fortnite Solo Finals. Pre-show starts at 11:30am CT and matches start at 12pm CT. Epic estimates that all matches will be over by 3:45pm CT.

Tickets

Tickets for the Fortnite World Cup Finals are sold out.

Qualified players and teams

A total of 100 players will compete in the Solo and Duos finals, with some of them playing in both tournaments. We’ve compiled the full list of qualified players.

Format and point system

The Finals format and point system will award points to players for good placements in their matches and getting eliminations. Scoring differs in Solo and Duos.

Both tournaments will be played across six matches. The player or team with the highest overall score after these matches will be the champion.

Solo

Victory Royale: 10 points

Second to fifth: Seven points

Sixth to 15th: Five points

16th to 25th: Three points

Each elimination: One point

Duos

Victory Royale: 10 points

Second to fifth: Seven points

Sixth to 10th: Five points

11th to 15th: Three points

Each elimination: One point

Players qualified in each region

The distribution of players qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in each region is listed in the table below.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Prize and distribution

Each week of the Open Qualifiers awarded $1 million total in prize money that was distributed among the best players in all regions, adding up to $10 million for this stage. The Finals will award $30 million.

The breakdown of the Finals prizing can be found in the tournament’s official rules. First place in both tournaments gets $3 million, while last place gets $50,000 in Solo and $100,000 in Duos.

Where to watch

Fortnite – Twitch Welcome to Fortnite’s channel on Twitch. Watch them stream Fortnite and other content live and join the community!

Live broadcasts of all Fortnite World Cup stages will be on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel.