New challenges await all Fortnite: Battle Royale players today. Week five of season nine has just started, which means three new challenges are available to players with the free Battle Pass and seven to those with the premium pass.



As a part of the premium challenges, players have to visit different Wind Turbines in a single match. Doing so will give them 10 Battle Stars.



With so many winds and vents in Fortnite’s season nine, finding out what a Wind Turbine is can get a bit confusing. We’re here to help.



Wind Turbines are those huge white towers with big blades in them, making them look like gigantic fans. Players can find them in the northwestern part of the Fortnite island, mostly surrounding Pleasant Park. All players have to do is visit these turbines by getting close to them, not necessarily by landing on them. Of course you can land on them anyway, as they might hold a chest.

Screengrab via Epic Games

You must visit five of them in a single match. To do so, you’ll probably need the help of a vehicle or mobility item, such as The Baller or a Quadcrasher. If you try to complete it in any other way, it might be a good idea to do so in a mode with respawning enabled so you can use redeploy faster and easier than in other modes.



As with any other challenge, you can complete this by playing any Battle Royale mode that’s not Playground. Use large team modes like Team Rumble to your advantage.



Here’s the full map of where to find Wind Turbines in Fortnite. You’ll find below the exact location of each of them.