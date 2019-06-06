Fortnite: Battle Royale fans are having a busy day this Thursday.



The v9.20 update has been released earlier today, and it brought the Storm Flip item and adjustments regarding Sniper Rifles availability. And since it’s Thursday, players are also getting a new set of weekly Battle Pass challenges to complete soon.



As usual, players should expect to get three challenges regardless of their pass type and four additional ones if the own the premium type. Completing all challenges will give you 50 Battle Stars, which equals five Battle Pass tiers.



This is week five of season nine. Despite challenges not being available yet, we know what’s coming thanks to Fortnite data miners. Lucas7yoshi revealed the full list ahead of release and, while these are not confirmed, his leaks are usually accurate. We will update this story once challenges are live.



Here’s the full list of season nine, week five Fortnite challenges.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Deal damage to opponents with Grenades, Dynamites, or Stink Bombs (200) 5 Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (7) 5 Eliminate an opponent in different matches (5) 10

Premium challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Stage 1 of 3: Complete a lap of a desert race track

Stage 2 of 3: Complete a lap of a snowy race track

Stage 3 of 3: Complete a lap of a grassland race track 5 Place trap items in different matches (5) 5 Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match (5) 10 Eliminations at Sky Platforms (3) 10

Most of these challenges are straightforward. You might take some time to run into the race tracks of each biome of the Fortnite island, but once you’re there you can complete a lap as fast as you can with any vehicle.



Wind Turbines are spread around the island, but mainly in the northwest and west portions of the map. They’re like a tower with a huge fan on them, so they should be easy to spot once you’re close to one.



Remember you can always complete these challenges in limited-time modes, including Team Rumble. Use that to get more shots at completing challenges that require eliminations, damages, and visiting certain locations.