Fortnite’s ninth season is near its end. Even though it will last until August 1, players are getting the week nine challenges today and should expect only a last set of weekly challenges next week.

This week’s challenges are simple and don’t require players to do anything too weird around the Fortnite map. The only task that stands out is visiting solar arrays in the snow, desert, and the jungle, but all others are related to normal Fortnite gameplay.

Players can still enjoy the new 14 Days of Summer limited-time mode when completing these challenges. As long as they are in any Battle Royale game mode that’s not Playground, they’ll get credit for doing what challenges ask them to. Remember to play modes that have respawning enabled to have an easier time in some of them.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite challenges for season nine, week nine. As usual, all players get at least three free challenges to complete, while those who own the premium Battle Pass get four more.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Use a Chug Jug or Chug Splash in different matches (3) 5 Visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle (3) 5 Stage 1 of 5: Get an elimination with a Common rarity weapon

Stage 2 of 5: Get an elimination with an Uncommon rarity weapon

Stage 3 of 5: Get an elimination with a Rare rarity weapon

Stage 4 of 5: Get an elimination with an Epic rarity weapon

Stage 5 of 5: Get an elimination with a Legendary rarity weapon 10 total

Premium challenges