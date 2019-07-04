Week nine challenges of Fortnite’s season nine Battle Pass are bringing new tasks for players today. This is one of the last sets of the season, which means players will soon be out of weekly challenges to get Battle Stars and rank up their pass.

But now, week nine has an interesting challenge that will give you five Battle Stars just for visiting three spots on the map. You have to visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle, and you can try to visit all of them in a single match if you’re a Fortnite god. But you can take as many matches as you need or want and visit them in any order.

You must also be in a non-Playground mode in Battle Royale, so it’s fine if you want to play one of the 14 Days of Summer LTMs while trying to complete this challenge. You will get credit for it.

Solar arrays are huge panels with a few small rectangular panels that generate electricity using incoming sunlight. You might have seen them in your Fortnite matches, especially if you like dropping on Frosty Flights. All you need to do is get close to them to complete this challenge.

Here’s the map with all three locations. The solar array screengrabs are right after the map.

All solar array locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Frosty Flights

These solar arrays are behind the hangars at Frosty Flight. They’re easy to spot.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Paradise Palms

You’ll find this set of solar arrays on a hill west of Paradise Palms. Once you’re in the city, they’re also easy to find.

Screengrab via Epic Games

North of Pressure Plant

This is the only set of solar arrays that’s a bit hard to find. They’re covered by trees far north of Pressure Plant, to the right of the hot springs. You might need ziplines to help you to get there.