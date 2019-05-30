The Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine, week four challenges are now available. As usual, some challenges are a bit harder to complete than others because they require players to do very specific things in certain locations. These locations aren’t always obvious, though.



This week, one of the challenges asks players to dance inside a holographic Tomato head, then inside a holographic Durrr Burger head, and finally on top of a giant Dumpling head.

You must be inside the holograms for the Tomato and Durrr Burger heads. Dancing near them isn’t enough, and you can build inside them since they’re not an object. The Dumpling head is considered an object, though, so you can only land on top of it, not inside it.

This challenge is available to all Fortnite players, including those who only have the free Battle Pass. You should be able to complete this challenge in any game mode that’s not Playground or a Creative island, so modes with respawning enabled, like Team Rumble, might be a good option if you want to complete it safely.



Also, just like any other “dance” challenges in Fortnite, you can use any emote to complete this task.



Check out our map below with the locations of all three heads, and you’ll find the specific locations for all of them right under it.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Holographic Tomato Head

The Tomato Head is now at Mega Mall. Once you approach the area, it’s one of the first things you can see. Build toward it and dance to complete this stage.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Holographic Durrr Burger Head

Durrr Burger is now the king of Neo Tilted. You’ll see its holographic head floating on top of one of the tallest buildings in the area.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Giant Dumpling Head

In case you don’t know what a dumpling is, this one is begging for you to recognize it. It’s located in Lucky Landing, north of the area, and it’s holding a big sign with “dumpling” written on it. Build toward the top and dance on it to complete the challenge.

Screengrab via Epic Games



