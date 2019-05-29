Fortnite’s season 9, week 4 challenges have been leaked

More Fortnite: Battle Royale weekly challenges are coming for all players.



Week four of the season nine Battle Pass challenges will be released this Wednesday. As usual, all players will get three challenges and those who own the premium pass will get four additional ones. They can complete all of these challenges in any Battle Royale mode, except for Playground.



Thanks to Fortnite data miners, we already know what the challenges are. Prominent leaker Lucas7yoshi revealed them last week after the v9.10 update went live, and there were no changes to them after this week’s Content Update. Players can expect the challenges to be exactly the same.



Here’s the full list of week four, season nine Fortnite Battle Pass challenges. We’ve added a list of tips and tricks below.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500) 5 Stage 1 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Tomato head

Stage 2 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head

Stage 3 of 3: Dance on top of a giant Dumpling head 5 Legendary Weapon eliminations (3) 10

Premium challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Destroy a Loot Carrier in different matches (3) 5 Stage 1 of 5: Land at Polar Peak

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Lazy Lagoon

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Salty Springs

Stage 4 of 5: Land at The Block

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Lonely Lodge 5 Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot (3) 10 Visit different Named Locations in a single match (5) 10

The best way of completing challenges that require dealing damage and eliminating opponents is by playing Team Rumble or any mode with respawning enabled. In these, you’ll have several chances of getting eliminations and dealing damages even if you die since you respawn a few seconds later if that happens.



Visiting Named Locations in a single match is easier to complete if you have a vehicle like The Baller. If you don’t, you can try using the many slipstreams spread around the Fortnite island to complete that. Remember to drop in an area where there are several named locations nearby, such as northwest and south of the island. We suggest a rotation including Junk Junction, Haunted Hills, The Block, Pleasant Park, and Loot Lake in any order.



After you complete all these challenges, you’ll unlock the week four loading screen and get a hint for finding Fortbyte 91.