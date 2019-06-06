A new set of Fortnite: Battle Royale weekly challenges is about to become available to all players.



Those who own the premium season nine Battle Pass will get four exclusive challenges besides the three free ones as part of week five. One of them will task players with completing laps in different racetracks spread across the map. They are desert, a snowy, and grassland race tracks.



Players can complete this challenge in any game mode that’s not Playground or Creative, which means Team Rumble can be a great idea in this case. It’ll give you time to complete a lap without an opponent interrupting you, and even if that happens, you can still respawn and try again.



And because this is a progressive challenge, you must complete each step in a separate match. You can’t rush the challenge and complete it all at once, so follow the sequence listed below.

What you need to do

Once you are in the racetrack near the starting spot, hop into any vehicle. You’ll see the countdown for the lap start, and you must wait for the green light to start so that the challenge counts. If you start before the green light, you won’t be able to make progress.



Here’s the map with the locations of all race tracks in the Fortnite island. The pictures of each of them are right after this map.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Desert race track

The desert race track is the most obvious one in the game. It’s in the huge track west of the map, north of the desert biome. The start of the track is in the west part of it, next to a building.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Snowy race track

The snowy race track is the one northwest of Happy Hamlet. There should be a few Ballers there for you to hop into and start moving.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Grassland race track

This race track is east of Junk Junction. You’ll see four Driftboards lined up, so hop onto one and start your lap when the countdown ends.