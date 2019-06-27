Fortnite: Battle Royale players have just received a new set of challenges to complete as part of season nine, week eight. One of them will ask players to travel around the island looking for three clocks.

You can progress through this challenge in any game mode you want, except Playground. Modes with respawning enabled or the special limited-time modes from the 14 Days of Summer event will count normally, and you might even have an easier time finishing it off in them.

You can visit these three clocks in any order and in as many matches as you want. There’s no need to rush it.

These clocks are all on the west part of the map, but they’re far away from each other. You might need more than a single match to complete this challenge and get a reward.

Check out the map below for all of their locations and the specific areas for each clock following it.

All clock locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Happy Hamlet

This clock is in the center of Happy Hamlet. It’s on top of a tower that’s easy to see once you land in that area. You might have to climb all the way up there, though.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Neo Tilted

A digital clock is still a clock, which means the holographic one southwest of Neo Tilted is one of the three you must visit.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Junk Junction

The last clock was left on the ground at Junk Junction. It’s ready to be destroyed and become junk, but it still works for you to complete this challenge.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you visit all of these clocks, you’ll earn some Battle Stars and maybe level up your season nine Battle Pass.