Fortnite’s second birthday is here, and Epic Games released a few challenges for players to complete and unlock cosmetic items.

Two of them are about finding birthday cakes spread across the Fortnite island. In the first one, players have to dance or use any emote in front of all 10 of them. In the other, they must recover 50 health or shield by eating slices of cake that surround these huge cakes, which add up to 10 slices since each recovers five points of health.

To complete these challenges, players must interact with birthday cakes in any standard or limited-time mode that’s not Creative or Playground. That means even modes like Team Rumble will let you progress, and it might be a good idea jumping into a match in it to have more chances of eating cake and dancing in front of them due to respawning being enabled.

All 10 cakes are near points of interest, but not all POIs have them. Check out the map below to see where you can find them and to choose the best route to follow on your next match.

All the cake locations