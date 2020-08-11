Former CS:GO star nitr0 will reportedly switch to VALORANT

Former Team Liquid CS:GO legend nitr0 will make the jump to Riot Games’ newest title VALORANT, according to a report from ESPN’s Tyler Erzberger.

Nitr0 is reportedly in talks with multiple teams and has not made a decision yet.

As I reported on the @ESPN_Esports @PlayVALORANT Power Rankings show: former Team Liquid in-game leader Nitro is looking to make the transition to VALORANT as a pro player and multiple teams have reached out to make a transfer from Team Liquid happen



Nitr0 is a legend in Counter-Strike, and was one of the pillars of the North American scene. He led Liquid to the grand finals of the ESL One Cologne Major in 2016, and captained the squad throughout their dominant run last year. In 2019, Liquid won the Intel Grand Slam, given to a team that wins four “S-Tier” events. That year, Liquid won ESL One Cologne, the ESL Pro League season nine finals, Dreamhack Masters Dallas 2019, and Intel Extreme Masters XIV Sydney to complete the challenge.

He was known for being a jack-of-all-trades but was most notably the team’s in-game leader. Nitr0 was replaced on Liquid by talented young rifler Michael “Grim” Wince.

Where nitr0 will end up in VALORANT is anyone’s guess, but there are a few underperforming teams that could be looking to make a change. Regardless of where he ultimately lands, scoring a high-profile player from CS:GO is a massive win for VALORANT.

The news comes on the heels of the massively successful FaZe Invitational, which saw TSM and Sentinels play a fantastic grand finals match in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. For such a young esport, VALORANT has certainly made some waves early on in its life cycle.