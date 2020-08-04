Grim officially joins Team Liquid’s CS:GO lineup

Talented amateur Michael “Grim” Wince has stepped into the professional CS:GO scene.

Team Liquid revealed today that Grim has joined its CS:GO squad following the removal of former in-game leader Nick “nitr0” Cannella late last month. As previously reported by RushBMedia, Grim will play his first tournament with the team this weekend.

But today, Grim has been made a permanent addition to the team. He and the rest of Liquid will play his former team, Triumph, in Group A of DreamHack Open Summer North America. Soon after, Liquid are set to compete in ESL One Cologne NA against some of the best teams in the region, including Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses.

Announcing the newest addition to North America's finest:



Help us in giving a warm welcome to @1grimcs into the Liquid Family 💪



Grim will be making his TL debut this week at DH Summer, be sure to watch and cheer him on 🏆



📖: https://t.co/jvdyORnHvA pic.twitter.com/pv69Aobpxw — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 4, 2020

Grim was an outstanding performer on his former team. He consistently averaged high ratings against some of his opponents, securing qualification for Triumph at some of the biggest tournaments of the year in NA along the way. But Liquid will be Grim’s first professional team.

The removal of nitr0 is not without controversy, however. He had previously spent almost five years on the team and played almost every role that he needed to fill. Most notably, he spent time as an in-game leader and AWPer for the team. He led Liquid to multiple titles and the Intel Grand Slam season two title.

Since Grim has joined the roster, he’ll play alongside Keith “NAF” Markovic, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Jake “Stewie2k” Yip, and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski.