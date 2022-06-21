FIFA 22, Far Cry 5, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in June and July

A handful of popular games such as FIFA 22 and Far Cry 5 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog over the next few days, Microsoft announced today.

Shadowrun Trilogy (console and cloud) and Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) have already been added to the catalog today, while FIFA 22 (console and PC) and Naraka: Bladepoint (console, PC, and cloud) will become available for Xbox Game Pass’ subscribers on June 23. Far Cry 5 (console, PC, and cloud) will take a little longer, but it will be added to the game list on July 1.

"when are these games coming"



us: see belowhttps://t.co/f1BDlmaLaB pic.twitter.com/ZbmSNqROzB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 21, 2022

On top of that, subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now download 10 new games to their Apple or Android devices, including Life is Strange: True Colors, Broken Age, Ninja Gaiden ∑, Ninja Gaiden ∑2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

These aforementioned titles are a part of the second wave of games being added to Xbox Game Pass in recent times. Microsoft recently made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (console, PC, and cloud) and Omori (console, PC, and cloud) available to all subscribers.

Every time games are added to the Xbox Game Pass library, though, Microsoft also removes some titles. FIFA 20, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop, and MotoGP 20 will all leave the catalog on June 30, but subscribers who wish to keep these games can purchase them with a discount of up to 20 percent.

Xbox Game Pass is a paid subscription service that allows players to download and play over 100 games that are always changing.